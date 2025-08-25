Delhi Metro Fares Increase After Eight Years

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) implemented a fare revision on Monday, 25 August 2025. This is the first fare increase in eight years, with the last revision occurring in 2017. According to the DMRC, the increase is minimal, ranging from ₹1 to ₹4 on most lines, with a maximum increase of ₹5 on the Airport Express Line.
Under the new fare structure, the minimum fare for 0-2 kilometres is now ₹11, while the maximum fare for distances exceeding 32 kilometres is ₹64. Previously, the minimum fare was ₹10. This revision applies to Delhi-NCR's 390-kilometre-long metro network and over 285 stations.
Sunday and National Holiday Fares
National Common Mobility Card (NCMC): 10% discount during peak hours and 20% during off-peak hours.
The DMRC has also introduced concessional fare slabs for Sundays and national holidays. On these days, the maximum fare for journeys up to 5 kilometres will be ₹11, and ₹54 for distances exceeding 32 kilometres.
Following the fare hike announcement, many commuters and social media users expressed their displeasure. Users on the social media platform ‘X’ voiced concerns about the rising cost of living and demanded transparency from the DMRC regarding the utilisation of this increased revenue.
DMRC officials stated that the fare revision was necessary for operational stability, maintaining high service standards, and future infrastructure upgrades. This move is intended to support the maintenance and expansion of Delhi Metro's vast network, but passenger discontent makes it a controversial decision.