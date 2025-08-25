Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Delhi Metro Fares Increase After Eight Years

On Monday, 25 August 2025, the DMRC implemented its first fare increase in eight years. Read the full story to know more.

New Delhi

Patrika Desk

Aug 25, 2025

Delhi Metro Price Increased
दिल्ली मेट्रो का बढ़ा किराया (ANI)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) implemented a fare revision on Monday, 25 August 2025. This is the first fare increase in eight years, with the last revision occurring in 2017. According to the DMRC, the increase is minimal, ranging from ₹1 to ₹4 on most lines, with a maximum increase of ₹5 on the Airport Express Line.

Maximum Fare of ₹64 for Longest Distance

Under the new fare structure, the minimum fare for 0-2 kilometres is now ₹11, while the maximum fare for distances exceeding 32 kilometres is ₹64. Previously, the minimum fare was ₹10. This revision applies to Delhi-NCR's 390-kilometre-long metro network and over 285 stations.

New Delhi Metro Fare Slab

  • 0-2 km: ₹11 (Previously ₹10)
  • 2-5 km: ₹21 (Previously ₹20)
  • 5-12 km: ₹32 (Previously ₹30)
  • 12-21 km: ₹43 (Previously ₹40)
  • 21-32 km: ₹54 (Previously ₹50)
  • Above 32 km: ₹64 (Previously ₹60)

Sunday and National Holiday Fares

  • 0-2 km: ₹11 (Previously ₹10)
  • 2-5 km: ₹21 (Previously ₹20)
  • 5-12 km: ₹32 (Previously ₹30)
  • 12-21 km: ₹32 (Previously ₹30)
  • 21-32 km: ₹43 (Previously ₹40)
  • Above 32 km: ₹54 (Previously ₹50)

Airport Express Line

  • A maximum fare increase of ₹5, varying based on distance. Minimum fare is ₹10 and maximum fare is ₹64.

Additional Information

  • Smart Cards: 10% discount on regular days and an additional 20% discount during off-peak hours.

Tourist Cards

  • 1 Day: ₹200 (₹150 + ₹50 refundable deposit)
  • 3 Days: ₹500 (₹450 + ₹50 refundable deposit)

National Common Mobility Card (NCMC): 10% discount during peak hours and 20% during off-peak hours.

Use the DMRC's official website (delhimetrorail.com) or app for a fare calculator.

Concessions on Sundays and Holidays

The DMRC has also introduced concessional fare slabs for Sundays and national holidays. On these days, the maximum fare for journeys up to 5 kilometres will be ₹11, and ₹54 for distances exceeding 32 kilometres.

Passenger Discontent

Following the fare hike announcement, many commuters and social media users expressed their displeasure. Users on the social media platform ‘X’ voiced concerns about the rising cost of living and demanded transparency from the DMRC regarding the utilisation of this increased revenue.

DMRC's Response

DMRC officials stated that the fare revision was necessary for operational stability, maintaining high service standards, and future infrastructure upgrades. This move is intended to support the maintenance and expansion of Delhi Metro's vast network, but passenger discontent makes it a controversial decision.

Published on:

25 Aug 2025 10:15 am

English News / National News / Delhi Metro Fares Increase After Eight Years
