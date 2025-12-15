Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident: 30 Vehicles Collide in Dense Fog, 4 Dead

(X-@Kunal_Mechrules)
Dense fog caused significant devastation on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Monday morning. A total of four people died and more than 10 people were reported injured in separate road accidents in Faridabad and Nuh districts. Several vehicles collided due to low visibility. Among the deceased was a CISF Sub-Inspector. Police are investigating the matter.
Two separate accidents occurred in Faridabad, resulting in two deaths. Near Kail village in Faridabad, visibility was almost nil due to dense fog in the morning, leaving drivers unable to see the road. In the first accident, a Ford Endeavour car collided with a stationary canter parked on the roadside. The collision was so severe that two out of the three occupants of the car died on the spot. One person is critically injured and has been admitted to the hospital.
In Nuh district, a large convoy of vehicles travelling from Rajasthan towards Delhi was caught in the fog around 4 AM. Approximately 30 vehicles collided with each other. Two people died and more than 10 were injured in this accident. The injured have been admitted to Mandikhera Hospital.
The deceased have been identified as CISF Sub-Inspector Harish Kumar, a resident of Alwar, and businessman Khalil Ahmed, a resident of Jaipur. Traffic was disrupted for a long time due to some trucks overturning. Local residents complained about the late arrival of police and ambulances.
Police have cited fog as the main cause of the accidents. The administration has appealed to drivers to drive at slow speeds in fog, use fog lights, and maintain a safe distance. Vigilance is required to prevent such accidents during winter.
