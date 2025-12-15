Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident: 30 Vehicles Collide in Dense Fog, 4 Dead

Two separate accidents occurred in Faridabad, resulting in two deaths. Near Kail village in Faridabad, visibility was almost nil due to dense fog in the morning, leaving drivers unable to see the road. In the first accident, a Ford Endeavour car collided with a stationary canter parked on the roadside. The collision was so severe that two out of the three occupants of the car died on the spot. One person is critically injured and has been admitted to the hospital.