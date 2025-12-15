15 December 2025,

Monday

National News

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident: 30 Vehicles Collide in Dense Fog, 4 Dead

Due to dense fog, horrific road accidents occurred on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Faridabad and Nuh, resulting in the deaths of four people on the spot and injuries to more than 10.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 15, 2025

Road Accident

(X-@Kunal_Mechrules)

Dense fog caused significant devastation on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Monday morning. A total of four people died and more than 10 people were reported injured in separate road accidents in Faridabad and Nuh districts. Several vehicles collided due to low visibility. Among the deceased was a CISF Sub-Inspector. Police are investigating the matter.

Two Accidents in Faridabad

Two separate accidents occurred in Faridabad, resulting in two deaths. Near Kail village in Faridabad, visibility was almost nil due to dense fog in the morning, leaving drivers unable to see the road. In the first accident, a Ford Endeavour car collided with a stationary canter parked on the roadside. The collision was so severe that two out of the three occupants of the car died on the spot. One person is critically injured and has been admitted to the hospital.

Collision of 30 Vehicles in Nuh

In Nuh district, a large convoy of vehicles travelling from Rajasthan towards Delhi was caught in the fog around 4 AM. Approximately 30 vehicles collided with each other. Two people died and more than 10 were injured in this accident. The injured have been admitted to Mandikhera Hospital.

Identification of the Deceased

The deceased have been identified as CISF Sub-Inspector Harish Kumar, a resident of Alwar, and businessman Khalil Ahmed, a resident of Jaipur. Traffic was disrupted for a long time due to some trucks overturning. Local residents complained about the late arrival of police and ambulances.

What is the Cause of the Accidents?

Police have cited fog as the main cause of the accidents. The administration has appealed to drivers to drive at slow speeds in fog, use fog lights, and maintain a safe distance. Vigilance is required to prevent such accidents during winter.

Published on:

15 Dec 2025 02:37 pm

English News / National News / Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Accident: 30 Vehicles Collide in Dense Fog, 4 Dead

Patrika Site Logo

