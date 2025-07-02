Delhi Mumbai Expressway: Jaipur Bandikui link opens, Delhi now just 3 hours away

Expressway built at a cost of croresAccording to NHAI officials, the 66.91-kilometre-long Bandikui-Jaipur Expressway has been constructed at a cost of ₹1368 crore. During the trial period, no vehicles will be stopped except tractors, motorcycles, and other prohibited vehicles. After the opening of the Bandikui-Jaipur Expressway, the journey from Jaipur to Delhi will become easier and quicker, taking only two and a half to three hours.
Proposed Toll– ₹150 toll on the 66.91 km Jaipur-Bandikui Expressway.
– ₹550 to ₹560 toll on the Jaipur-Bandikui-Sohna Expressway.
– ₹130 toll on the Sohna to Gurugram six-lane highway.
– ₹680 to ₹690 toll between Jaipur and Delhi.
(For private car drivers)
Tolls to start after receiving instructionsThe trial run on the Jaipur-Bandikui Expressway will begin at 8 am on Wednesday. Initially, traffic from the Delhi Expressway and Manoharpur Highway will be allowed. Later, traffic from other routes will be allowed. Toll gates will be activated after receiving instructions from higher authorities.
-B.S. Joiya, Project Director, NHAI Dausa Unit