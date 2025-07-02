Delhi Mumbai Expressway: Jaipur Bandikui link opens, Delhi now just 3 hours away

It is understood that if no flaws are found, the expressway will be opened permanently, and toll collection will commence. Traffic will not begin on Wednesday from any interchanges except the Khuri interchange. If all goes well, traffic will be allowed on the expressway from other interchanges within a day or two.

Expressway built at a cost of crores According to NHAI officials, the 66.91-kilometre-long Bandikui-Jaipur Expressway has been constructed at a cost of ₹1368 crore. During the trial period, no vehicles will be stopped except tractors, motorcycles, and other prohibited vehicles. After the opening of the Bandikui-Jaipur Expressway, the journey from Jaipur to Delhi will become easier and quicker, taking only two and a half to three hours.

Proposed Toll – ₹150 toll on the 66.91 km Jaipur-Bandikui Expressway.

– ₹550 to ₹560 toll on the Jaipur-Bandikui-Sohna Expressway.

– ₹130 toll on the Sohna to Gurugram six-lane highway.

– ₹680 to ₹690 toll between Jaipur and Delhi.

(For private car drivers)