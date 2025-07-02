scriptDelhi Mumbai Expressway: Jaipur Bandikui link opens, Delhi now just 3 hours away | Latest News | Patrika News
Delhi Mumbai Expressway: Jaipur Bandikui link opens, Delhi now just 3 hours away

The Bandikui-Jaipur link connecting to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will open for trials from 8 am on Wednesday. It will be toll-free for 7 to 10 days.

JaipurJul 02, 2025 / 08:25 am

Patrika Desk

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Jaipur/Dausa: The Bandikui-Jaipur Link Expressway, connecting the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to Jaipur, is finally set to open on Wednesday morning at 8 am. The expressway will be open for a trial period of one to ten days. No toll will be levied during this trial period.
It is understood that if no flaws are found, the expressway will be opened permanently, and toll collection will commence. Traffic will not begin on Wednesday from any interchanges except the Khuri interchange. If all goes well, traffic will be allowed on the expressway from other interchanges within a day or two.

Expressway built at a cost of crores

According to NHAI officials, the 66.91-kilometre-long Bandikui-Jaipur Expressway has been constructed at a cost of ₹1368 crore. During the trial period, no vehicles will be stopped except tractors, motorcycles, and other prohibited vehicles. After the opening of the Bandikui-Jaipur Expressway, the journey from Jaipur to Delhi will become easier and quicker, taking only two and a half to three hours.

Proposed Toll

– ₹150 toll on the 66.91 km Jaipur-Bandikui Expressway.
– ₹550 to ₹560 toll on the Jaipur-Bandikui-Sohna Expressway.
– ₹130 toll on the Sohna to Gurugram six-lane highway.
– ₹680 to ₹690 toll between Jaipur and Delhi.
(For private car drivers)

Tolls to start after receiving instructions

The trial run on the Jaipur-Bandikui Expressway will begin at 8 am on Wednesday. Initially, traffic from the Delhi Expressway and Manoharpur Highway will be allowed. Later, traffic from other routes will be allowed. Toll gates will be activated after receiving instructions from higher authorities.
-B.S. Joiya, Project Director, NHAI Dausa Unit

