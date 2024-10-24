scriptDelhi Murder Case: Brutal Murder with Hammer and Chisel, then Woman Reaches Police Station | Latest News | Patrika News
Delhi Murder Case: Brutal Murder with Hammer and Chisel, then Woman Reaches Police Station

Delhi Murder Case: In Mukundpur, Delhi, a woman brutally murdered her lover with a stone, hammer, and chisel.

New DelhiOct 24, 2024 / 05:44 pm

Patrika Desk

Delhi Murder Case: A sensational case has come to light in the capital Delhi. A woman living in Mukundpur killed her live-in partner. Munni, a resident of Mukundpur, murdered her lover Mohammad Tawarq alias Sahil Khan with a stone (silbatta), hammer, and knife. The Delhi police said that the 28-year-old widow, who has four children, reached the police station eight hours after the incident and confessed to the crime. The accused woman told the police that she killed her lover because he was a drunkard and used to misbehave with her and her children.
According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday. Munni, a resident of Gali No. 1, Rama Garden, Mukundpur, reached Bhalswa Dairy police station and told the police that she had been living with Sahil Khan for a long time and had killed him with a stone, hammer, and knife in their house.

How was the murder committed?

The police said that during questioning, it was revealed that the woman’s husband Banti Yadav had died in 2018, and she had been living in Mukundpur since then. She has four children, one daughter and three sons.

Who is Sahil Khan?

The police said that Sahil Khan was married and had a child. The accused woman had gone to her village in Khagaria, Bihar, a month ago and asked Sahil to leave her house, but he refused. On Tuesday, Sahil came home around 1:30 pm in a drunken state and started troubling the woman. Fed up with his behavior, the woman killed him.

The body sent for post-mortem

The police immediately confirmed the murder and sent the body for post-mortem. During the investigation, it was found that the woman had killed her partner with a hammer, silbatta, and knife. The police have seized the weapons used in the crime.

