Delhi Murder Case: Brutal Murder with Hammer and Chisel, then Woman Reaches Police Station

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday. Munni, a resident of Gali No. 1, Rama Garden, Mukundpur, reached Bhalswa Dairy police station and told the police that she had been living with Sahil Khan for a long time and had killed him with a stone, hammer, and knife in their house.

How was the murder committed? The police said that during questioning, it was revealed that the woman’s husband Banti Yadav had died in 2018, and she had been living in Mukundpur since then. She has four children, one daughter and three sons.

Who is Sahil Khan? The police said that Sahil Khan was married and had a child. The accused woman had gone to her village in Khagaria, Bihar, a month ago and asked Sahil to leave her house, but he refused. On Tuesday, Sahil came home around 1:30 pm in a drunken state and started troubling the woman. Fed up with his behavior, the woman killed him.