Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Toxic Air Surpasses AQI 490 Amidst Dense Fog

Delhi’s AQI crosses 490 (IANS)
Delhi AQI Today: Residents of Delhi-NCR continued to face severe pollution on Sunday morning, with no respite in sight. According to the latest data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in several parts of the capital was recorded above 490 at 6 AM, pushing the air quality across Delhi into the 'severe' category. Dense fog has further exacerbated the situation, compounding the pollution woes.
Experts state that this is the fourth time this year that Delhi's AQI has reached the 'severe' level, which is considered extremely hazardous to health.
Weather conditions are believed to be a significant factor behind the sudden surge in pollution in Delhi. Reports indicate that the wind speed has drastically reduced due to a Western Disturbance active since Friday. The low wind speed has trapped pollutant particles in the atmosphere, leading to a rapid deterioration of air quality since Saturday. Consequently, the capital has once again been enveloped in a blanket of toxic haze and smog.
Delhi is experiencing its densest fog of the year. The conditions have been so severe that even the Akshardham Temple was not visible. In many areas, it has become difficult to see more than a few metres ahead on the roads. Visibility was recorded at less than 50 metres in and around the Akshardham area. Experts warn that the dense fog could further worsen pollution, leading to more critical conditions in the coming days.
Given the severity of the situation, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implemented Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect on Saturday. This mandates a complete ban on non-essential construction and demolition activities. All work related to soil digging, piling, welding, painting, plastering, and tiling/flooring has also been stopped.
Under GRAP-IV, several stringent measures have been imposed to control pollution—
The situation in Noida remains concerning, mirroring the conditions in Delhi. The Air Quality Index here has reached 772, categorised as 'severe'.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending