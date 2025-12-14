14 December 2025,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Toxic Air Surpasses AQI 490 Amidst Dense Fog

Pollution in Delhi-NCR has once again reached dangerous levels, with the AQI crossing 490 in many areas and dense fog exacerbating the situation.

2 min read
Google source verification

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 14, 2025

Delhi’s AQI crosses 490 (IANS)

Delhi AQI Today: Residents of Delhi-NCR continued to face severe pollution on Sunday morning, with no respite in sight. According to the latest data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in several parts of the capital was recorded above 490 at 6 AM, pushing the air quality across Delhi into the 'severe' category. Dense fog has further exacerbated the situation, compounding the pollution woes.

AQI in These Delhi Areas at Extremely Dangerous Levels

  • Anand Vihar – 491
  • Ashok Vihar – 493
  • Bawana – 498
  • Rohini – 499
  • Vivek Vihar – 495
  • Wazirpur – 493
  • ITO – 485
  • IGI Airport – 416
  • Lodhi Road – 400

Experts state that this is the fourth time this year that Delhi's AQI has reached the 'severe' level, which is considered extremely hazardous to health.

Reasons for Increased Pollution

Weather conditions are believed to be a significant factor behind the sudden surge in pollution in Delhi. Reports indicate that the wind speed has drastically reduced due to a Western Disturbance active since Friday. The low wind speed has trapped pollutant particles in the atmosphere, leading to a rapid deterioration of air quality since Saturday. Consequently, the capital has once again been enveloped in a blanket of toxic haze and smog.

Visibility Severely Reduced

Delhi is experiencing its densest fog of the year. The conditions have been so severe that even the Akshardham Temple was not visible. In many areas, it has become difficult to see more than a few metres ahead on the roads. Visibility was recorded at less than 50 metres in and around the Akshardham area. Experts warn that the dense fog could further worsen pollution, leading to more critical conditions in the coming days.

Construction Activities Completely Halted

Given the severity of the situation, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implemented Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect on Saturday. This mandates a complete ban on non-essential construction and demolition activities. All work related to soil digging, piling, welding, painting, plastering, and tiling/flooring has also been stopped.

Strict Restrictions to Curb Pollution

Under GRAP-IV, several stringent measures have been imposed to control pollution—

  • Closure of Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) plants
  • Ban on stone crushers, brick kilns, and mining activities
  • Prohibition on transporting construction materials like cement, sand, and fly ash on unpaved roads
  • These measures aim to control dust and particulate matter pollution.

Noida's Air Also Extremely Hazardous

The situation in Noida remains concerning, mirroring the conditions in Delhi. The Air Quality Index here has reached 772, categorised as 'severe'.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Delhi News

Published on:

14 Dec 2025 10:19 am

English News / National News / Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Toxic Air Surpasses AQI 490 Amidst Dense Fog

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.