Delhi NCR has a high AQI: Difficulty in breathing, government has implemented GRAP-1

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average AQI in Delhi was 293 at 9 am on Friday. The situation is equally alarming in other areas of Delhi NCR. In Faridabad, the AQI was 194, 196 in Gurugram, 247 in Ghaziabad, 296 in Greater Noida, and 242 in Noida.

In various areas of Delhi, the AQI has crossed 300 and is hovering between 300 and 400. In Wazirpur, it was 379, 327 in Vivek Vihar, 337 in Shadipur, 362 in Rohini, 312 in Punjabi Bagh, 344 in Patparganj, 312 in Narela, 375 in Mandoli, 354 in Jahangirpuri, 324 in Dwarka Sector 8, 339 in Bawana, 342 in Anand Vihar, and 307 in Alipur.

People are expressing concern over the increasing pollution levels, saying that the government makes tall claims every year to control pollution but does not take concrete steps. Breathing has become difficult, my eyes are burning, and my throat is also getting affected. We are forced to wear masks while moving around. Pollution has made breathing difficult.

The government has implemented GRAP-1 (Graded Response Action Plan) because of the increasing pollution. The Delhi government has appealed to the people to not burst crackers and to report any instance of pollution to the Green Delhi app. In a meeting with officials, Delhi’s Chief Minister and Environment Minister discussed ways to control pollution.