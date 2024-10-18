Delhi NCR has a high AQI: Difficulty in breathing, government has implemented GRAP-1

scriptDelhi NCR has a high AQI: Difficulty in breathing, government has implemented GRAP-1 | Latest News | Patrika News
Delhi is experiencing cold weather, and the air is also becoming very polluted. According to CPCB, the situation is alarming in other areas of Delhi NCR as well.

New DelhiOct 18, 2024 / 01:33 pm

Patrika Desk

India’s capital Delhi is witnessing a change in weather, with cold temperatures slowly setting in. However, along with the cold, the air quality in Delhi is also deteriorating rapidly. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in several areas of Delhi has reached a severe level, which is hazardous to health. This is causing difficulty in breathing for people.
As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average AQI in Delhi was 293 at 9 am on Friday. The situation is equally alarming in other areas of Delhi NCR. In Faridabad, the AQI was 194, 196 in Gurugram, 247 in Ghaziabad, 296 in Greater Noida, and 242 in Noida.
In various areas of Delhi, the AQI has crossed 300 and is hovering between 300 and 400. In Wazirpur, it was 379, 327 in Vivek Vihar, 337 in Shadipur, 362 in Rohini, 312 in Punjabi Bagh, 344 in Patparganj, 312 in Narela, 375 in Mandoli, 354 in Jahangirpuri, 324 in Dwarka Sector 8, 339 in Bawana, 342 in Anand Vihar, and 307 in Alipur.
People are expressing concern over the increasing pollution levels, saying that the government makes tall claims every year to control pollution but does not take concrete steps. Breathing has become difficult, my eyes are burning, and my throat is also getting affected. We are forced to wear masks while moving around. Pollution has made breathing difficult.
The government has implemented GRAP-1 (Graded Response Action Plan) because of the increasing pollution. The Delhi government has appealed to the people to not burst crackers and to report any instance of pollution to the Green Delhi app. In a meeting with officials, Delhi’s Chief Minister and Environment Minister discussed ways to control pollution.

