Delhi-NCR lashed by fierce rain and winds: 4 dead, roads flooded, 100 flights delayed

100 Flights Delayed Due to strong winds, a metal structure collapsed at Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3). Furthermore, over 40 flights were diverted, and more than 100 flights are delayed due to the inclement weather. According to the meteorological department, hail has also been reported in some areas, increasing the risk of injury to people and livestock in open spaces.

#WATCH | Waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Delhi as heavy rain lashes the national capital (Visuals from near Delhi airport) pic.twitter.com/b6gd6fmw8b— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025 #WATCH | Delhi: Rain showers lashed parts of the national capital early this morning; waterlogging was witnessed in several areas.(Visuals from Lajpat Nagar) pic.twitter.com/Xia6oaQUKL — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025 Winds to Reach 90 km per Hour Besides Delhi-NCR, alerts have also been issued for several districts in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected in Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat, Mathura, Agra, Bharatpur, and surrounding areas. Winds in these areas could reach speeds of 40 to 90 km per hour.

#WATCH | Delhi | Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorm lashes national capital, bringing respite from heat. (Visuals from Safdar Hashmi Marg) pic.twitter.com/YmWz4aYd8M — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2025 Meteorological Department Issues Alert While the rain has provided relief from the heat, it has also resulted in several adverse consequences. There is a risk of broken tree branches and damage to power and communication lines. Weak structures and huts may also be damaged. The meteorological department has advised citizens to stay indoors, keep windows and doors closed, and avoid travel.