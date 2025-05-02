Delhi-NCR lashed by fierce rain and winds: 4 dead, roads flooded, 100 flights delayed

Delhi-NCR experienced a sudden weather change on Friday morning, with heavy rain and strong winds commencing. Since morning, the capital and surrounding areas have witnessed disrupted daily life due to strong winds, lightning, and rain. Four people died in Chhattarpur after a tree fell on a house. Many areas experienced waterlogging, impacting traffic. The meteorological department has issued a red alert for Delhi and warned of winds reaching speeds of 70-80 km per hour in the next few hours.
100 Flights Delayed
Due to strong winds, a metal structure collapsed at Indira Gandhi International Airport (Terminal 3). Furthermore, over 40 flights were diverted, and more than 100 flights are delayed due to the inclement weather. According to the meteorological department, hail has also been reported in some areas, increasing the risk of injury to people and livestock in open spaces.
Winds to Reach 90 km per Hour
Besides Delhi-NCR, alerts have also been issued for several districts in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected in Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat, Mathura, Agra, Bharatpur, and surrounding areas. Winds in these areas could reach speeds of 40 to 90 km per hour.
Meteorological Department Issues Alert
While the rain has provided relief from the heat, it has also resulted in several adverse consequences. There is a risk of broken tree branches and damage to power and communication lines. Weak structures and huts may also be damaged. The meteorological department has advised citizens to stay indoors, keep windows and doors closed, and avoid travel.
Possibility of Thunderstorms, Lightning, and Rain in These States
According to the meteorological department, strong thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rain are likely in several parts of north-eastern and southern India in the next few hours. Alerts have been issued for northern Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, south-western Rajasthan, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, south Ganga coastal West Bengal, and northern coastal Andhra Pradesh.
