Delhi-NCR to Face Severe Cold Wave in Next 24 Hours, Predicts Met Department

The good news regarding air pollution in Delhi-NCR is that the Rekha Sarkar is preparing to start a mist spray system in the capital. CM Rekha Gupta gave information about this. She stated that the Delhi government is taking all possible steps against pollution. Public participation is also needed in this. She said that the government has taken several steps in view of the long-standing demand for water sprinklers regarding pollution. As part of this, a pilot project of a mist spray system was started in the NDMC area, which yielded positive results. In view of this, the Delhi government is now preparing a detailed plan to start it in all locations.