Delhi-NCR to Face Severe Cold Wave in Next 24 Hours, Predicts Met Department

Cold weather has begun to take hold across North India, including Delhi–NCR. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued a major prediction. According to the Meteorological Department, the weather in Delhi-NCR and the plains will change completely in the next 24 hours. After this, the temperature is expected to increase by three to four degrees for the next three days. The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for this. Weather experts say that during this period, the minimum and maximum temperatures will drop rapidly.
According to the latest forecast by the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of a cold wave in Delhi-NCR on Friday. A Yellow Alert has been issued for this. Weather experts say that the sky will remain clear for most of the day on Friday, but as evening approaches, the temperature will drop rapidly, and a cold wave will be felt.
According to the latest update from IMD, the minimum and maximum temperatures will drop during this period. However, the good news is that while the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to drop for 48 hours, after that, the temperature will increase by three to four degrees. This will provide some relief from the cold wave. Looking at the entire week, the temperature will remain below normal on most days.
Talking about air pollution in Delhi, it has become a headache for people as well as the government. The political temperature is rising over this. Yesterday, i.e., Thursday, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said that the elderly are finding it difficult to breathe due to pollution in Delhi. Meanwhile, on Friday too, pollutants more than two and a half times the standard were found in Delhi's air. This suggests that the problem of pollution in the capital is likely to increase in the next three to four days. Meanwhile, there is also some good news.
The good news regarding air pollution in Delhi-NCR is that the Rekha Sarkar is preparing to start a mist spray system in the capital. CM Rekha Gupta gave information about this. She stated that the Delhi government is taking all possible steps against pollution. Public participation is also needed in this. She said that the government has taken several steps in view of the long-standing demand for water sprinklers regarding pollution. As part of this, a pilot project of a mist spray system was started in the NDMC area, which yielded positive results. In view of this, the Delhi government is now preparing a detailed plan to start it in all locations.
Talking about rain, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rain in some states within the next 48 hours. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rain has been warned for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. The IMD says that rain activities are continuing in these areas due to the effect of the Northeast Monsoon. Apart from this, rain is also expected in Kerala, Mahe, and Rasiyina. However, after December 5, rain activities will gradually decrease in most areas.
Talking about North India, the weather is expected to remain dry in most states for the next five days. During this period, dense fog along with a cold wave may occur in Punjab, Haryana, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Delhi-NCR. This will give a feeling of severe cold. Due to heavy rains in South India, the effect of fog will be more pronounced in North, Central, and East India due to cold winds, and a cold wave will prevail.
