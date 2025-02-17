scriptDelhi-NCR Trembles as Early Morning Earthquake Strikes | Latest News | Patrika News
Delhi-NCR Trembles as Early Morning Earthquake Strikes

Earthquake: The epicentre of the earthquake was recorded 5 kilometres below New Delhi.

Earthquake tremors measuring 4.3 in magnitude were felt in Delhi, Gurugram, and surrounding areas on Monday morning. The earthquake lasted for a few seconds, causing people to evacuate their homes and offices as a precaution. According to the National Center for Seismology, the magnitude was 4.0, and it struck at 5:36 AM IST on 17 February 2025. The epicentre was recorded 5 kilometres below the surface in New Delhi, with coordinates 28.59°N latitude and 77.16°E longitude.
Although the tremors were strong enough to be felt in residential and commercial areas, there have been no reports of significant damage or casualties. Many residents shared their experiences on social media, with some posting videos of ceiling fans and household items shaking.
Following the strong tremors, Delhi’s acting Chief Minister, Atishi, tweeted that a strong earthquake had hit Delhi, adding, “I pray to God that everyone is safe.” Retweeting this, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated, “I pray for the safety of everyone.”
The region experiences frequent seismic activity, with earthquakes occurring every few months. But why are earthquake tremors so frequent in this area? Earthquakes are caused by the movement of the Earth’s tectonic plates. These plates are located beneath the Earth’s outermost layer, known as the crust. When two blocks of the Earth’s surface slide against each other, the resulting energy release causes an earthquake.

