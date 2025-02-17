Delhi-NCR Trembles as Early Morning Earthquake Strikes

Although the tremors were strong enough to be felt in residential and commercial areas, there have been no reports of significant damage or casualties. Many residents shared their experiences on social media, with some posting videos of ceiling fans and household items shaking.
Following the strong tremors, Delhi’s acting Chief Minister, Atishi, tweeted that a strong earthquake had hit Delhi, adding, “I pray to God that everyone is safe.” Retweeting this, former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated, “I pray for the safety of everyone.”
The region experiences frequent seismic activity, with earthquakes occurring every few months. But why are earthquake tremors so frequent in this area? Earthquakes are caused by the movement of the Earth’s tectonic plates. These plates are located beneath the Earth’s outermost layer, known as the crust. When two blocks of the Earth’s surface slide against each other, the resulting energy release causes an earthquake.