Delhi Police Register FIR Against Accused in CM Rekha Gupta Attack

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked: On Wednesday, 20 August, morning, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was attacked by a man while she was holding a public hearing. According to the police, the attacker has been identified as Rajesh Khimjibhai Sakaria, a resident of Gujarat. Teams from the Delhi Police, the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and the Special Cell are interrogating the accused. A case of attempted murder has been registered against Rajesh by the Delhi Police.
A case has been registered at Civil Lines police station under sections 109(1)/132/221 of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the attack on CM Rekha. Section 132 of the IPC pertains to assault on a government employee, section 221 to obstructing a government employee in the performance of their duty, and section 109 relates to attempted murder.
Police have revealed that the accused, Rajesh, spoke to a friend in Gujarat before attacking CM Rekha. He informed his friend over the phone that he had reached the CM's residence in Shalimar Bagh. During questioning, it was discovered that this was his first visit to Delhi. The accused is currently being interrogated.
The accused arrived at the CM's camp office by rickshaw. Reports suggest that the attacker posed as a complainant. Rajesh had come to Delhi with a petition seeking the release of a relative imprisoned in jail. As Rekha Gupta approached, he handed her some papers and then began shouting. According to sources, the attacker first slapped the Chief Minister and then pushed her, causing her to hit a wall. He then grabbed her hair. Security personnel present at the scene apprehended the accused.