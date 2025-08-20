Delhi Police Register FIR Against Accused in CM Rekha Gupta Attack

The accused arrived at the CM's camp office by rickshaw. Reports suggest that the attacker posed as a complainant. Rajesh had come to Delhi with a petition seeking the release of a relative imprisoned in jail. As Rekha Gupta approached, he handed her some papers and then began shouting. According to sources, the attacker first slapped the Chief Minister and then pushed her, causing her to hit a wall. He then grabbed her hair. Security personnel present at the scene apprehended the accused.