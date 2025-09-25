Delhi Police Arrest 25 Bangladeshi Nationals Living Illegally

According to reports, police received a tip-off about some illegal Bangladeshi immigrants searching for accommodation in Mahipalpur. Acting on this information, police contacted the suspects, demanded identification documents, and conducted thorough questioning. Both illegal immigrants failed to produce any valid documents and admitted to being illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. Both had entered India more than 11 years ago, and their visas had expired. After investigation and intense questioning, the necessary legal formalities were completed, after which their deportation process was initiated through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office in Delhi.