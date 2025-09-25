Delhi Police Arrest 25 Bangladeshi Nationals Living Illegally

Delhi Police have arrested 25 Bangladeshi nationals in the capital in a crackdown on illegal immigrants. A Delhi Police official provided this information on Thursday, 25 September. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East district), Aishwarya Sharma, stated that among the 25 arrested, 13 are women and 12 are men. They were reportedly using an app to connect with people in Bangladesh.
Delhi Police have announced that the 25 arrested Bangladeshi nationals will not be allowed to remain in the country and will be deported back to Bangladesh.
Prior to this, Delhi Police had apprehended two illegal Bangladeshi immigrants identified as Shishir Hubert Rozario, 35, from Dhanun village in Ghazipur district, and Mohammad Tauhidur Rahman, 33, from Khandoker Para village in Cox's Bazar. With the cooperation of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office in Delhi, a new deportation process has begun, and police action continues.
According to reports, police received a tip-off about some illegal Bangladeshi immigrants searching for accommodation in Mahipalpur. Acting on this information, police contacted the suspects, demanded identification documents, and conducted thorough questioning. Both illegal immigrants failed to produce any valid documents and admitted to being illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. Both had entered India more than 11 years ago, and their visas had expired. After investigation and intense questioning, the necessary legal formalities were completed, after which their deportation process was initiated through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office in Delhi.