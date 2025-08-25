Delhi Police Arrest Two More Shooters in Elvish Yadav Home Firing Case

Elvish Yadav has been embroiled in several controversies before. Besides promoting gambling, an investigation is also underway against him in a case related to snake venom. This firing incident has raised concerns about his safety. Police have registered an FIR at Sector-56 police station, Gurugram, and have expedited the investigation. Joint teams from Delhi and Haryana Police are conducting raids in Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi to search for other suspects. Further revelations in this case are expected.