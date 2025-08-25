Delhi Police Arrest Two More Shooters in Elvish Yadav Home Firing Case

Delhi Police have made a significant breakthrough in the case of the rapid firing incident that took place on August 17th at the Gurugram residence of Elvish Yadav, YouTuber and winner of Bigg Boss OTT-2. The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two more shooters, identified as Gaurav Singh alias Nikka (22) and Aditya Tiwari (19). Both accused are residents of Faridabad and Uttar Pradesh and are linked to the Himanshu Bhaau gang.
According to the police, Gaurav and Aditya were apprehended near Shahbad Dairy in a planned operation. They were directly involved in the shooting outside Elvish Yadav's Sector-57 residence at around 5:30 am on August 17th. Approximately 24-25 rounds were fired, captured on CCTV footage. Elvish was not present at home at the time, but his family members were. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.
Following the firing, the Bhaau gang claimed responsibility for the attack on social media. Gangster Neeraj Faridpuria and Himanshu Bhaau alias Bhaau Ritolya claimed in a post that Elvish Yadav had ruined many families through the promotion of gambling, leading to the attack. The post also warned other social media influencers.
The Delhi Police Special Cell and the Faridabad Crime Branch acted swiftly. They previously arrested a shooter, Ishant alias Ishu Gandhi, in an encounter. Ishant was apprehended in Jawahar Colony, Faridabad, where he fired upon the police and was injured in retaliatory fire. Another accused, Jatin (24), linked to a bike-taxi service and who provided the motorcycle for the firing, was also arrested.
Police stated that Gaurav and Aditya were attempting to flee towards the Nepal border but were apprehended in time based on intelligence. Interrogation is underway to ascertain the motives behind the conspiracy and identify other individuals involved. Police are also investigating whether the attack was solely planned by the Himanshu Bhaau gang or if other gangs were involved.
Elvish Yadav has been embroiled in several controversies before. Besides promoting gambling, an investigation is also underway against him in a case related to snake venom. This firing incident has raised concerns about his safety. Police have registered an FIR at Sector-56 police station, Gurugram, and have expedited the investigation. Joint teams from Delhi and Haryana Police are conducting raids in Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi to search for other suspects. Further revelations in this case are expected.