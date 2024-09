Delhi Police Murder: In Delhi, a painful murder of a constable, dragged for several meters, and then…

New Delhi•Sep 29, 2024 / 11:25 am• Patrika Desk

Delhi Road Rage Latest News: A sensational and painful case of road rage has come to light in the capital city of Delhi. The accused dragged the police constable for a long distance and then crushed him with another car. The police constable was murdered in the Nangloi area when a car driver killed him over a minor issue. According to the Delhi Police, the constable had asked the accused to remove their vehicle at night, which led to an argument. The accused got angry and dragged the constable for almost 10 meters before hitting him with another car.

Delhi | A Delhi Police constable was killed as he was crushed by a car in a road rage incident in the Nagaloi area last night after he asked the car driver to move the car. The constable was allegedly dragged for 10 meters and hit another car. The police have seized the car while… — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2024