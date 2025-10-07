Delhi Police’s Big Action: Nepali Gangster Killed in Encounter

(IANS)
A notorious wanted criminal, Bhim Bahadur Jora, was killed in an encounter by a joint team of Delhi Police and Gurugram Crime Branch in the East of Kailash area of Delhi on Monday midnight. Jora, a resident of the Kailali district of Nepal, was a fugitive accused in the murder of Dr. Yogesh Chandra Paul in Jangpura, Delhi, in May 2024.
According to police sources, based on a tip-off, the Special Staff of Delhi Police and Gurugram Crime Branch launched a joint operation. Jora was cornered in East of Kailash around 12:20 AM on the late night of October 6. Seeing himself surrounded, Jora opened fire 6 rounds on the police, in response to which the police fired 5 rounds. Jora was critically injured in this encounter and was declared dead at AIIMS Trauma Centre.
The police recovered an automatic pistol, one cartridge, three empty shells, and a bag filled with burglary tools from the spot. Jora had 6 serious cases registered against him in Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Gujarat, including murder, dacoity, and theft. He was the leader of an international dacoity gang and had been on the run for 17 months.
In May 2024, Jora, along with his associates, murdered 63-year-old Dr. Paul during a dacoity in Jangpura. Four of his accomplices have already been arrested in this case.
