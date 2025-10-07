Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Delhi Police’s Big Action: Nepali Gangster Killed in Encounter

Notorious reward criminal Bhim Bahadur Jora was killed in a police encounter in East of Kailash, Delhi. He was absconding in cases of murder and dacoity in several states, including the murder of Dr. Yogesh Chandra Paul.

New Delhi

Oct 07, 2025

A notorious wanted criminal, Bhim Bahadur Jora, was killed in an encounter by a joint team of Delhi Police and Gurugram Crime Branch in the East of Kailash area of Delhi on Monday midnight. Jora, a resident of the Kailali district of Nepal, was a fugitive accused in the murder of Dr. Yogesh Chandra Paul in Jangpura, Delhi, in May 2024.

Operation Conducted with Crime Branch

According to police sources, based on a tip-off, the Special Staff of Delhi Police and Gurugram Crime Branch launched a joint operation. Jora was cornered in East of Kailash around 12:20 AM on the late night of October 6. Seeing himself surrounded, Jora opened fire 6 rounds on the police, in response to which the police fired 5 rounds. Jora was critically injured in this encounter and was declared dead at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Bag Full of Tools Recovered

The police recovered an automatic pistol, one cartridge, three empty shells, and a bag filled with burglary tools from the spot. Jora had 6 serious cases registered against him in Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Gujarat, including murder, dacoity, and theft. He was the leader of an international dacoity gang and had been on the run for 17 months.

Fugitive in Murder Case

In May 2024, Jora, along with his associates, murdered 63-year-old Dr. Paul during a dacoity in Jangpura. Four of his accomplices have already been arrested in this case.

