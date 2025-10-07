Delhi Police’s Big Action: Nepali Gangster Killed in Encounter

According to police sources, based on a tip-off, the Special Staff of Delhi Police and Gurugram Crime Branch launched a joint operation. Jora was cornered in East of Kailash around 12:20 AM on the late night of October 6. Seeing himself surrounded, Jora opened fire 6 rounds on the police, in response to which the police fired 5 rounds. Jora was critically injured in this encounter and was declared dead at AIIMS Trauma Centre.