scriptDelhi Pollution: Nalin Kohli Says AAP Makes Excuses, No Policies in Nine Years | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Delhi Pollution: Nalin Kohli Says AAP Makes Excuses, No Policies in Nine Years

Delhi is currently witnessing a thick layer of black smoke. BJP leader Nalin Kohli has targeted the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state, saying that the party has not taken any concrete steps to address the pollution issue in the last nine years.

New DelhiOct 25, 2024 / 03:05 pm

Patrika Desk

Just like every year, the pollution problem started in Delhi by the end of September. Delhi is currently witnessing a thick layer of black smoke. BJP leader Nalin Kohli has targeted the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state, saying that the party has not taken any concrete steps to address the pollution issue in the last nine years. He said, “The situation of pollution in Delhi is very serious. The people of Delhi have seen that the Aam Aadmi Party has not worked on pollution or any serious issue in the last nine years. They don’t even have the will to work. AAP leaders are number one in making excuses. BJP leader Nalin Kohli said, “You used to ask why the Punjab government is not setting up factories. Now that the AAP government is in Punjab, either Kejriwal or his Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should answer this question. Why aren’t you doing so?”

The Party’s Drama Has Started

He said, “Look at the condition of Yamuna, the AAP government has not done anything to improve its condition. Nalin Kohli said that as soon as pollution increases in Delhi, Kejriwal and his party start their drama. They haven’t been able to make any policy in nine years to curb pollution, and when the situation gets worse, they start their drama. They don’t have any intention of working, they are all busy with corruption.”

Congress Party’s New Fight Every Day

On the Congress party’s decision not to field candidates in the by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, BJP leader Nalin Kohli said, “Congress party and its leaders say strange things. When they don’t have candidates in Uttar Pradesh, they say that they are not fielding candidates to strengthen the alliance. If their alliance is so important, then why are there fights within the alliance in Maharashtra every day? The media reports every day that the Congress party is fighting a new battle every day. They don’t care about the alliance there, but in Uttar Pradesh, they do. Where they have a few candidates, they fight, and where they don’t have candidates, they talk about strengthening the alliance.”

News / National News / Delhi Pollution: Nalin Kohli Says AAP Makes Excuses, No Policies in Nine Years

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Railway Overbridge: 15 lakh population to get relief, country’s first 6-track bridge to be built

National News

Railway Overbridge: 15 lakh population to get relief, country’s first 6-track bridge to be built

in 4 hours

BJP Leader, Nephew Stabbed in Bhilwara; Mob Torches Vehicles as Violence Erupts

National News

BJP Leader, Nephew Stabbed in Bhilwara; Mob Torches Vehicles as Violence Erupts

1 hour ago

Weak Immunity is Boosted by Jaggery, Know its Benefits

Diet Fitness

Weak Immunity is Boosted by Jaggery, Know its Benefits

in 2 hours

Youngsters take the lead in cow service, treat injured cows

Dharma Karma

Youngsters take the lead in cow service, treat injured cows

in 2 hours

Latest National News

Delhi Pollution: Nalin Kohli Says AAP Makes Excuses, No Policies in Nine Years

National News

Delhi Pollution: Nalin Kohli Says AAP Makes Excuses, No Policies in Nine Years

in 5 hours

Make in India: On this day, PM Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez will inaugurate the country’s first private sector aircraft unit

National News

Make in India: On this day, PM Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez will inaugurate the country’s first private sector aircraft unit

in 5 hours

Railway Overbridge: 15 lakh population to get relief, country’s first 6-track bridge to be built

National News

Railway Overbridge: 15 lakh population to get relief, country’s first 6-track bridge to be built

in 4 hours

Bomb Threats Hit Hotels Following Alerts at Flights and Schools, Police Investigation Underway

National News

Bomb Threats Hit Hotels Following Alerts at Flights and Schools, Police Investigation Underway

in 3 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.