Delhi Pollution: Nalin Kohli Says AAP Makes Excuses, No Policies in Nine Years

The Party’s Drama Has Started He said, “Look at the condition of Yamuna, the AAP government has not done anything to improve its condition. Nalin Kohli said that as soon as pollution increases in Delhi, Kejriwal and his party start their drama. They haven’t been able to make any policy in nine years to curb pollution, and when the situation gets worse, they start their drama. They don’t have any intention of working, they are all busy with corruption.”

Congress Party’s New Fight Every Day On the Congress party’s decision not to field candidates in the by-elections in Uttar Pradesh, BJP leader Nalin Kohli said, “Congress party and its leaders say strange things. When they don’t have candidates in Uttar Pradesh, they say that they are not fielding candidates to strengthen the alliance. If their alliance is so important, then why are there fights within the alliance in Maharashtra every day? The media reports every day that the Congress party is fighting a new battle every day. They don’t care about the alliance there, but in Uttar Pradesh, they do. Where they have a few candidates, they fight, and where they don’t have candidates, they talk about strengthening the alliance.”