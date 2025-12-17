17 December 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

IPL Auction 2026

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Delhi Pollution Crisis: Rs 10,000 aid for workers, 50% WFH in government and private offices

Delhi Pollution: The government has taken strict action on pollution in Delhi-NCR, making 50% work from home mandatory for government and private offices. It has announced an assistance of ₹10,000 for labourers affected by the halt in construction work.

2 min read
Google source verification

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 17, 2025

The Delhi government has taken two major decisions after the implementation of Stage-4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) due to rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR. To control the increasing pollution, work from home has been made mandatory for 50% of employees in government and private offices, and a compensation of ₹10,000 has been announced for labourers to cover their loss of work. This order will be effective from December 18. Health, jail, public transport, electricity, and other essential services have been exempted from this rule.

₹10,000 Assistance for Labourers

Under GRAP restrictions, all construction activities in Delhi have been completely halted. Due to this, affected registered construction labourers will be given compensation of ₹10,000 to cover their loss of work. Labour Minister Kapil Mishra announced this at a press conference. This amount will be given for the 16 days of halt during GRAP-3, while a separate calculation will be made for the GRAP-4 period. The registration portal is still open, allowing more labourers to benefit.

Thick Layer of Smog in Delhi

On Wednesday morning, Delhi's AQI was recorded at 328, which falls under the 'very poor' category. Although there has been a slight improvement compared to the previous days, a thick layer of smog persisted in many areas. Visibility was affected due to the haze in areas like India Gate, Anand Vihar, IGI Airport, and ITO. According to CPCB, Bawana recorded the worst AQI at 376, while more than 30 stations recorded 'very poor' levels.

Strictness on Vehicles

The government has also increased strictness on vehicles for pollution control, including not providing fuel to vehicles without a valid PUC and restrictions on old vehicles. Experts say that pollutants are getting trapped due to cold weather and low wind speed, which is making the situation severe. The government has appealed to citizens to adopt carpooling and avoid unnecessary outings.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Delhi News

Published on:

17 Dec 2025 01:57 pm

English News / National News / Delhi Pollution Crisis: Rs 10,000 aid for workers, 50% WFH in government and private offices

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.