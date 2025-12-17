Delhi Pollution Crisis: Rs 10,000 aid for workers, 50% WFH in government and private offices

The Delhi government has taken two major decisions after the implementation of Stage-4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) due to rising air pollution in Delhi-NCR. To control the increasing pollution, work from home has been made mandatory for 50% of employees in government and private offices, and a compensation of ₹10,000 has been announced for labourers to cover their loss of work. This order will be effective from December 18. Health, jail, public transport, electricity, and other essential services have been exempted from this rule.