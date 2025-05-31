Delhi Records Another Covid-19 Death, Cases Rise

scriptDelhi Records Another Covid-19 Death, Cases Rise | Latest News | Patrika News
One person died of COVID-19 in Delhi in the last 24 hours. This is the second COVID-19 death in the capital this year. The deceased was a woman who had intestinal problems following abdominal surgery and was found to be COVID-19 positive.

Covid-19 Death in Delhi: India is experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Many major cities and states are reporting a rise in new infections, and the death toll is also causing concern. On Saturday, the first COVID-19 death in the capital, Delhi, was confirmed. A 60-year-old woman, already suffering from serious pre-existing illnesses, succumbed to the virus. This incident has created an atmosphere of fear and caution among the public.

COVID-19 Situation in Delhi:

According to the Union Health Ministry’s COVID-19 dashboard, one COVID-19 death was reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. This is the second COVID-19 death in the capital this year. The deceased woman had intestinal problems following abdominal surgery and tested positive for COVID-19. According to the dashboard, a total of 294 new COVID cases were registered in Delhi until May 30th, with 77 new cases reported on Friday alone.

Rise in COVID Cases Across the Country

Along with Delhi, a surge in COVID cases is being observed in several other parts of the country. More cases are emerging from Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu in particular. However, in most cases, the symptoms are mild, and the risk of serious illness or death is low.

Spread of New Omicron Variants

The main reason for this increase in COVID cases globally is the emergence of new variants of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Prominent among these are LF.7 and NB1.8, branches of the JN.1 variant. JN.1, also known as the ‘Pirola’ strain, is derived from the BA.2.86 variant and can bypass existing body immunity. Although the symptoms of this new variant have so far been similar to Omicron, it spreads more rapidly.

Active Cases and Death Toll

According to the Union Health Ministry, Kerala currently has the highest number of active cases in the country, with 1147. This is followed by Maharashtra with 424, and active cases are also increasing in Delhi. Seven deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in India in the last 24 hours, including in Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

