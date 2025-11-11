Delhi Red Fort Blast: Suspected ‘Fidayeen’ Attack in Delhi Blast, Delhi Police Investigation Reveals, High Alert Across the Country

Blast (Image: IANS)
Red Fort Blast: The capital city of Delhi was rocked by a horrific incident on Monday evening. A powerful explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort metro station caused devastation in the area. Preliminary investigations by the Delhi Police suggest that this could be a 'Fidayeen' (suicide) attack. Nine people have died in the incident, while more than 20 are reported to be injured. There is suspicion of a connection to a recently busted terror module in Faridabad.
Around 6:55 PM on Monday evening, a Hyundai i20 car (Registration Number: HR 26 CE 7674), moving slowly at a traffic signal on Subhash Marg near the Red Fort metro station, suddenly exploded with a loud bang. The explosion was so powerful that several nearby vehicles caught fire, the windows of the metro station were shattered, and debris was scattered across the road. According to eyewitnesses, the sound of the blast was heard far and wide, causing panic in the area. People ran screaming, while flames and black smoke billowed into the sky.
A sensational revelation has emerged from the preliminary investigation by the Delhi Police. Sources told ANI that this could be a Fidayeen attack. The suspect allegedly planned the suicide attack after receiving news of the terror module busted in Faridabad. "The suspect's motive is becoming clear from the investigation. He took this hasty step after the Faridabad module was exposed."
The car's ownership had changed hands multiple times, with transactions made on fake IDs. Police suspect that the vehicle was sold to an individual linked to Pulwama. Teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the National Security Guard (NSG) have reached the spot. The Delhi Police has registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Act. A forensic team is examining the remnants of 350 kg of explosives, which may be linked to Faridabad.
A high alert has been declared in Delhi-NCR following the incident. Strict surveillance has been increased at airports, railway stations, bus terminals, and markets. The Red Fort metro station has been closed, while Chandni Chowk market remained completely shut on Tuesday. Alerts have also been issued in neighbouring states of UP, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, and Uttarakhand. Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the site and met the injured. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visited the hospital to check on the affected individuals.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow over the incident during his visit to Bhutan. He stated, "The perpetrators of the Delhi blast will not be spared. Investigation agencies will delve deep into the matter." The UK has issued an advisory for travellers to India, advising them to avoid the vicinity of the Red Fort. Iran has also expressed condolences to the deceased.
