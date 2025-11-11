Delhi Red Fort Blast: Suspected ‘Fidayeen’ Attack in Delhi Blast, Delhi Police Investigation Reveals, High Alert Across the Country

Around 6:55 PM on Monday evening, a Hyundai i20 car (Registration Number: HR 26 CE 7674), moving slowly at a traffic signal on Subhash Marg near the Red Fort metro station, suddenly exploded with a loud bang. The explosion was so powerful that several nearby vehicles caught fire, the windows of the metro station were shattered, and debris was scattered across the road. According to eyewitnesses, the sound of the blast was heard far and wide, causing panic in the area. People ran screaming, while flames and black smoke billowed into the sky.