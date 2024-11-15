Delhi Pollution: Primary schools closed, classes to be held online

scriptDelhi Pollution: Primary schools closed, classes to be held online | &quot;Delhi schools closed for classes up to Year 5, CM Atishi explains decision&quot; | Latest News | Patrika News
All primary schools in Delhi have been closed until further notice due to rising pollution levels. This announcement was made by Delhi’s Chief Minister, Atishi. All primary classes will be conducted online.

New DelhiNov 15, 2024 / 09:22 am

Patrika Desk

The air quality in Delhi has reached alarming levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeding 450 on Thursday, falling into the severe category. The alarming situation has prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to implement Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR from 8 am on 15 November.
With the implementation of GRAP-3, mining, construction, and BS-3 diesel vehicles will be banned in Delhi-NCR from Friday onwards.

Schools for Children Up to Class 5 Closed

Chief Minister Atishi announced on X (formerly Twitter) that all primary schools in Delhi will shift to online classes until further notice due to the worsening air pollution. This means that students up to Class 5 will not attend school and will continue their education online.
Restrictions in Place from 15 November

The implementation of GRAP-3 in Delhi will bring several restrictions in Delhi-NCR. Non-essential construction and demolition work will be halted. Vehicles with BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel engines will be prohibited from plying on the roads. Certain industries contributing to pollution will be shut down. The public is advised to use public transport instead of private vehicles and cooperate in reducing pollution. Burning of waste and other materials will also be banned to prevent smoke-induced pollution.

