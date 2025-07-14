Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats

Delhi Bomb Threat: Two schools in the national capital, Delhi, have received bomb threats. The threats, delivered via email, targeted the Navy School in Chanakyapuri and the CRPF School in Dwarka. Upon receiving the threat, Delhi Police went on high alert, deploying bomb disposal squads and local police teams to the schools to begin investigations.
According to police sources, the threatening emails were received this morning. Following the threats, school administrations prioritised student safety and sent students home. Teams from Delhi Police, the fire brigade, and dog squads are conducting thorough searches of the school premises and surrounding areas. No suspicious items have been found so far, but police have increased vigilance and are seriously investigating the matter.
A senior Delhi Police officer stated, “We are using the cyber cell to trace the source of the threatening emails. We appeal to the public not to pay attention to rumours and to maintain peace.” This incident is the latest in a series of bomb threats received by Delhi schools in recent months. Similar threatening emails were sent to several Delhi schools in December 2024, which were later found to be hoaxes.
This incident has created a climate of fear among parents and school administrations. Police have tightened security around the schools and appealed to people to remain vigilant. The investigation is ongoing, and police are working to quickly ascertain the motive behind the threats and identify the perpetrators.