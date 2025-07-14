14 July 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats

Two schools in Delhi have received bomb threats. The threats, delivered via email, targeted the Navy School in Chanakyapuri and the CRPF School in Dwarka.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 14, 2025

Bomb Threat in Delhi (Image: Patrika)

Delhi Bomb Threat: Two schools in the national capital, Delhi, have received bomb threats. The threats, delivered via email, targeted the Navy School in Chanakyapuri and the CRPF School in Dwarka. Upon receiving the threat, Delhi Police went on high alert, deploying bomb disposal squads and local police teams to the schools to begin investigations.

Email Threats

According to police sources, the threatening emails were received this morning. Following the threats, school administrations prioritised student safety and sent students home. Teams from Delhi Police, the fire brigade, and dog squads are conducting thorough searches of the school premises and surrounding areas. No suspicious items have been found so far, but police have increased vigilance and are seriously investigating the matter.

Repeated Threats

A senior Delhi Police officer stated, “We are using the cyber cell to trace the source of the threatening emails. We appeal to the public not to pay attention to rumours and to maintain peace.” This incident is the latest in a series of bomb threats received by Delhi schools in recent months. Similar threatening emails were sent to several Delhi schools in December 2024, which were later found to be hoaxes.

Ongoing Investigation

This incident has created a climate of fear among parents and school administrations. Police have tightened security around the schools and appealed to people to remain vigilant. The investigation is ongoing, and police are working to quickly ascertain the motive behind the threats and identify the perpetrators.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Delhi News

Published on:

14 Jul 2025 11:47 am

English News / National News / Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.