National News

Delhi to Get River Cruise Service from December 2025

The Delhi government is set to launch a tourist cruise service on the Yamuna River from December 2025, which will offer a new tourist attraction to the capital. This electric-solar hybrid cruise will operate on a 6-7 km route from Sonia Vihar to Jagatpur.

2 min read

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 22, 2025

Cruise in Delhi

River Cruise Service (Image: AI)

After a long wait, Delhi residents will now be able to enjoy a cruise experience within the capital. The Delhi government has finalised a plan to launch a tourist cruise service on the Yamuna River. This service is set to commence in December 2025, which will not only boost tourism but also offer a new attraction to Delhi. The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) has completed the tender process for this project, and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the operator will be signed soon.

Where Will the Cruise Operate, and How Will the Journey Be?

Under this ambitious plan by the Delhi government, a cruise service will be launched on the Yamuna River along a route of approximately 6-7 kilometres, from Sonia Vihar (Wazirabad Barrage) to Jagatpur (Shani Mandir). This journey will offer tourists a close-up view of the natural beauty of the Yamuna and Delhi's historical sites.

Cruise Features

Modern electric-solar hybrid cruises will be used, which will be eco-friendly and quiet. Each cruise will have a capacity of 20-30 passengers and will be equipped with facilities such as air conditioning, bio-toilets (zero discharge), audio-video systems, and an announcement system. The cruise speed will be 5-7 nautical miles per hour, ensuring a comfortable journey.

When Will the Cruise Operate?

The service will operate for approximately 270 days a year, excluding the monsoon season. The water level of the river and weather conditions will be checked before each journey. Safety jackets will be provided to all passengers.

Initial Phase

The service will begin with two cruises, and the number will be increased after their successful operation. Ticket prices have not yet been finalised, but efforts will be made to keep them accessible to the middle class.

Why Was the Plan Delayed?

This idea was proposed in 2014-15 by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, but it could not move forward due to political reasons. It gained new momentum after the BJP government came to power. DTTDC issued tenders in March 2025, and the plan was finalised by July. The MoU has been signed in the presence of Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and other officials. The government believes that this will not only increase tourism but also create local employment opportunities.

Making Yamuna a Tourism Hub

The objective of this plan is to clean the Yamuna River and simultaneously make it a tourism hub. The BJP government has promised that along with efforts to clean the river, projects like the cruise service will make Delhi shine on a global level. Tourism Minister Pravesh Verma said, "Delhi residents can now experience a cruise similar to Goa-Mumbai right near their homes. This plan will give Delhi a new dimension."

Delhi News

Published on:

22 Oct 2025 11:41 am

English News / National News / Delhi to Get River Cruise Service from December 2025

