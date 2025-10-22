Delhi to Get River Cruise Service from December 2025

After a long wait, Delhi residents will now be able to enjoy a cruise experience within the capital. The Delhi government has finalised a plan to launch a tourist cruise service on the Yamuna River. This service is set to commence in December 2025, which will not only boost tourism but also offer a new attraction to Delhi. The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) has completed the tender process for this project, and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the operator will be signed soon.