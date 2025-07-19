Delhi to Gurugram in 30 Minutes! Two Big Projects by Delhi Government to Ease Traffic Jams

Commuters travelling between Delhi and Gurgaon may soon find significant relief from daily traffic jams. The central government has initiated consideration of two new infrastructure projects aimed at reducing the persistent traffic pressure on National Highway-48 (NH-48) and MG Road. One proposal suggests developing a new connector route from Delhi's Gyarah Murti or Talkatora Stadium to Gurgaon. The other major proposal involves constructing an elevated corridor or tunnel from AIIMS to the Mahipalpur bypass.
According to a report in the Indian Express, these projects are part of two proposals to alleviate congestion, particularly in Lutyens' Delhi and central Delhi. Officials stated that the second proposal is for an elevated corridor or tunnel. This will connect the terminus of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway to the proposed elevated corridor from AIIMS to the Mahipalpur bypass. The Delhi government is also working on this project.
Officials say that currently, a journey of approximately 33 kilometres between Delhi and Gurgaon takes more than an hour. However, upon completion of these projects, this journey is expected to be reduced to just 25-30 minutes. These projects are also considered a significant step towards reducing traffic pressure in Lutyens' Delhi and central Delhi.
The central government has proposed an approximately 20-kilometre-long elevated corridor from AIIMS to Mahipalpur, which will extend further to the Gurgaon-Faridabad Road. This will serve as a parallel route to NH-48 and help alleviate congestion on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road and Ring Road. Currently, the Delhi-Meerut and Delhi-Dehradun Expressways terminate near Sarai Kale Khan, while the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway's DND-Sohna link is also about to open.
The traffic from all these expressways could potentially create immense pressure on Lutyens' Delhi and central Delhi in the future. Keeping this in mind, officials have planned an elevated corridor and a 5-kilometre-long tunnel to connect this part of Delhi to AIIMS, linking the IGI Airport and Dwarka Expressway via Nelson Mandela Marg.
These two projects were discussed in a crucial meeting in June involving Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and other senior officials. The meeting instructed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to prepare detailed feasibility reports (DPRs) for both projects and invite necessary bids. The meeting agreed that the elevated corridor and tunnel would be implemented as an integrated plan, providing seamless connectivity to various parts of Delhi-NCR.
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is also working on a new policy aimed at controlling urban congestion. Under this policy, central funding will be provided to reduce traffic pressure on major routes in cities, especially in border areas. The main objectives include reducing travel time, strengthening intercity connectivity, and ensuring sustainable development.
According to officials, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has requested ₹1,500 crore from the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for the redevelopment of the city's road infrastructure. Discussions also covered major projects worth over ₹63,000 crore, of which projects worth ₹34,589 crore are under construction and will be completed soon. New projects worth ₹23,850 crore have been proposed to reduce congestion, which are expected to significantly improve traffic and connectivity between Delhi and the NCR.