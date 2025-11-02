Delhi Turns into Gas Chamber as AQI Surpasses 400 in Several Areas, Making Breathing Difficult

The primary weather station at Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a visibility of 900 metres due to a mixture of fog and smog, and 1,300 metres in Palam. Prior to this, air pollution in Delhi-NCR was already in the 'Very Poor' category, with the AQI on Saturday night at 303. However, the winds were very slow, with a speed of approximately 4 km per hour. This caused smoke and pollution to accumulate, reducing visibility.