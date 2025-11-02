Delhi Turns into Gas Chamber as AQI Surpasses 400 in Several Areas, Making Breathing Difficult

AQI (Image: Patrika)
Delhi AQI: The air in the National Capital, Delhi, has once again become toxic. The AQI in many areas of Delhi has crossed 400. The situation is worst in Wazirpur, Bawana, and Rohini. This morning, Delhi was seen wrapped in a blanket of fog. This also had a significant impact on visibility.
According to CPCB data, Delhi's average AQI was 372 at 6:30 AM. The most polluted areas were Wazirpur (425), Bawana (410), Rohini (409), R.K. Puram (418), and Dwarka (401). The air pollution level here remains at a dangerous level. In the cities of Delhi-NCR, Faridabad recorded 312, Gurugram 325, Greater Noida 308, Ghaziabad 322, and Noida 301.
The primary weather station at Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a visibility of 900 metres due to a mixture of fog and smog, and 1,300 metres in Palam. Prior to this, air pollution in Delhi-NCR was already in the 'Very Poor' category, with the AQI on Saturday night at 303. However, the winds were very slow, with a speed of approximately 4 km per hour. This caused smoke and pollution to accumulate, reducing visibility.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 30.5 degrees Celsius, which is about three degrees below the seasonal average, and the minimum temperature was recorded at 19.4 degrees Celsius, which is slightly above normal. The humidity on Saturday evening was 73 percent, which further increased the smog.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending