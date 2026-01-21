21 January 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Delhi Women to Receive Free Gas Cylinders on Holi and Diwali

Delhi Government: The Delhi government has taken a major decision to provide free gas cylinders to women on Holi and Diwali. The amount for the cylinders will be transferred directly to the beneficiaries' bank accounts via DBT.

2 min read

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 21, 2026

Free gas cylinder (file photo)

Free LPG Cylinder: A significant piece of good news has emerged for Delhi residents amidst the current economic hardship. In a major boon for women, ahead of Holi and Diwali, the Delhi government has decided to provide free LPG gas cylinders to women in the capital. This decision comes as a welcome relief for ordinary families struggling with rising cooking gas prices.

Cylinder Amount to be Credited to Bank Accounts

Importantly, the gas cylinders will not be provided directly. Instead, the full cost of the cylinder will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiary women through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). This move is expected to ensure transparency and prevent any potential inconvenconveniences.

Cabinet Approval Received

The Delhi government's cabinet formally approved this scheme during a meeting on Tuesday. The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, sanctioned a budget of ₹300 crore for the initiative. This scheme was part of the promises made in the BJP's election manifesto and the process to implement it has now begun. Following the cabinet's approval, directives will be sent to the concerned departments to prepare a list of beneficiaries and commence the payment process on time.

First Free Gas Cylinder to be Provided on Holi

According to government sources, the first benefit under this scheme will be provided on the occasion of Holi. The full amount for the gas cylinder will be transferred to the women's bank accounts via DBT before Holi.

Who Will Benefit?

It is important to note that only those women who possess a valid ration card and meet the eligibility criteria set by the government will be eligible for this scheme. The government aims to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries receive this financial assistance before Holi.

Relief to be Provided Twice a Year

After Holi, the second free gas cylinder of the year will be provided during the Diwali festival. This means the Delhi government will offer relief from gas cylinder expenses on two major festivals each year. This decision will not only reduce the burden on household budgets but also allow for festival preparations without additional financial pressure.

A Big Step Towards Women's Economic Empowerment

The Delhi government believes that this scheme will prove to be extremely beneficial, particularly for women in the middle and lower-income groups. Amidst rising LPG gas prices, this decision is a significant step towards strengthening women's economic empowerment and social security. The government has assured that this scheme will be implemented with complete transparency and in a time-bound manner, ensuring that the maximum number of needy families receive its direct benefits.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Delhi News

Published on:

21 Jan 2026 10:44 am

News / National News / Delhi Women to Receive Free Gas Cylinders on Holi and Diwali

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.