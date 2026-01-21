Delhi Women to Receive Free Gas Cylinders on Holi and Diwali

Free gas cylinder (file photo)
Free LPG Cylinder: A significant piece of good news has emerged for Delhi residents amidst the current economic hardship. In a major boon for women, ahead of Holi and Diwali, the Delhi government has decided to provide free LPG gas cylinders to women in the capital. This decision comes as a welcome relief for ordinary families struggling with rising cooking gas prices.
Importantly, the gas cylinders will not be provided directly. Instead, the full cost of the cylinder will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiary women through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). This move is expected to ensure transparency and prevent any potential inconvenconveniences.
The Delhi government's cabinet formally approved this scheme during a meeting on Tuesday. The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, sanctioned a budget of ₹300 crore for the initiative. This scheme was part of the promises made in the BJP's election manifesto and the process to implement it has now begun. Following the cabinet's approval, directives will be sent to the concerned departments to prepare a list of beneficiaries and commence the payment process on time.
According to government sources, the first benefit under this scheme will be provided on the occasion of Holi. The full amount for the gas cylinder will be transferred to the women's bank accounts via DBT before Holi.
It is important to note that only those women who possess a valid ration card and meet the eligibility criteria set by the government will be eligible for this scheme. The government aims to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries receive this financial assistance before Holi.
After Holi, the second free gas cylinder of the year will be provided during the Diwali festival. This means the Delhi government will offer relief from gas cylinder expenses on two major festivals each year. This decision will not only reduce the burden on household budgets but also allow for festival preparations without additional financial pressure.
The Delhi government believes that this scheme will prove to be extremely beneficial, particularly for women in the middle and lower-income groups. Amidst rising LPG gas prices, this decision is a significant step towards strengthening women's economic empowerment and social security. The government has assured that this scheme will be implemented with complete transparency and in a time-bound manner, ensuring that the maximum number of needy families receive its direct benefits.
