Delhi Women to Receive Free Gas Cylinders on Holi and Diwali

The Delhi government's cabinet formally approved this scheme during a meeting on Tuesday. The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, sanctioned a budget of ₹300 crore for the initiative. This scheme was part of the promises made in the BJP's election manifesto and the process to implement it has now begun. Following the cabinet's approval, directives will be sent to the concerned departments to prepare a list of beneficiaries and commence the payment process on time.