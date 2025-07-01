scriptDelhi's 160-Year-Old Railway Station Renamed: CM Writes to Minister | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Delhi's 160-Year-Old Railway Station Renamed: CM Writes to Minister

Efforts have begun to rename the historic Old Delhi Railway Station in the national capital. CM Rekha Gupta has written to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw regarding this matter.

Jul 01, 2025 / 03:01 pm

Patrika Desk

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has written to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, requesting consideration for renaming Delhi’s 160-year-old railway station. She has suggested renaming it ‘Maharaja Agrasen Railway Station’. CM Gupta urged the Railway Minister to rename the Old Delhi Railway Station to ‘Maharaja Agrasen Railway Station’ would be a fitting tribute to such a historical and inspirational figure.
Delhi’s Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta stated that the demand to rename the Old Delhi Railway Station is not merely an administrative decision, but a meaningful attempt to reinstate cultural pride and historical heritage. Naming the station after a great personality like Maharaja Agrasen would not only honour the sentiments of Delhi’s people, but also send a message across the country encouraging values of social harmony and respect.

What did CM write in the letter?

According to an NDTV report, CM wrote in the letter, “I request you to rename the Old Delhi Railway Station as ‘Maharaja Agrasen Railway Station’. Maharaja Agrasen’s legacy is deeply ingrained not only in India’s socio-economic fabric but also in Delhi’s cultural identity.”
In the letter, Rekha Gupta also clarified that millions of people in and around Delhi view Maharaja Agrasen with respect and reverence. She said that this initiative to change the name would remind society of values like peace, non-violence and harmony, which Maharaja Agrasen himself espoused during his reign.

CM requests personal intervention from the Railway Minister

Chief Minister Gupta also wrote that she requests Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to consider this proposal positively and promptly. She urged the minister to personally intervene in this matter so that this historical change can be implemented.
She also mentioned that countless followers of Maharaja Agrasen are still playing a leading role in various sectors of Delhi’s trade, culture, and society. Therefore, renaming the railway station would be akin to acknowledging their cultural sentiment and identity.

Historical significance of Old Delhi Railway Station

Old Delhi Railway Station is also known as ‘Delhi Junction’. Located in the Chandni Chowk area of the capital, it is one of the oldest railway stations in India. It was established in 1864 and its architecture is inspired by the architectural style of the Red Fort. This station is a crucial hub of the Indian Railways network, with a total of 18 platforms. Two of these platforms can accommodate two trains with 24 coaches each simultaneously.

Who was Maharaja Agrasen?

Maharaja Agrasen was a great and glorious ruler of ancient India, known especially for his principles of non-violence, equality, social justice and economic prosperity. He is considered the founder of Agroha, a city now located in Haryana state. Considered the ancestor of the Agrawal community, Maharaja Agrasen promoted trade, agriculture and social harmony in his kingdom.
One of his greatest achievements was prohibiting war in his kingdom and initiating the tradition of “one brick and one rupee”, encouraging economic policies. Under this policy, whenever a new person settled in his city, each citizen donated one brick and one rupee so that he could start a home and business. This became an example of social cooperation and economic reconstruction. Because of his vision, policies and philanthropy, he is still revered today as an ideal ruler and social reformer.

