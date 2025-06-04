scriptDelhi’s AAP Leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain Entangled in ₹2000 Crore Scam Allegation | Delhi&#39;s AAP Leaders Manish Sisodia and Jain Entangled in ₹2000 Crore Scam Allegation | Latest News | Patrika News
Delhi's AAP Leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain Entangled in ₹2000 Crore Scam Allegation

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has summoned both leaders for questioning in connection with an alleged ₹2,000 crore scam related to classroom construction in Delhi government schools.

New DelhiJun 04, 2025 / 02:35 pm

Patrika Desk

New Scam in Delhi AAP

ACB issues notice to Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain for questioning in ₹2,000 crore scam in Delhi. (Photo source: ANI)

A new corruption scandal has embroiled two senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and former Delhi ministers, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has summoned both leaders for questioning in connection with an alleged ₹2,000 crore scam related to classroom construction in Delhi government schools. Sisodia has been asked to appear on June 9th, and Jain on June 6th.

Understanding the Case

The ACB’s FIR, registered in April 2025, alleges significant financial irregularities in the construction of 12,748 classrooms in Delhi schools during the Arvind Kejriwal government’s tenure. The project cost totalled ₹2,892 crore, resulting in a per-classroom cost of ₹24.86 lakh. This is significantly higher than the government-approved cost of approximately ₹5 lakh per classroom.
The ACB alleges that the construction work was awarded to 34 contractors, most of whom were allegedly linked to the AAP. Furthermore, the semi-permanent structures (SPS) used, with an estimated lifespan of 30 years, were costed the same as permanent Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) structures with a lifespan of approximately 75 years. This resulted in a clear disparity in cost and quality.

Investigation Uncovers Layers of the Scam

According to the ACB, the project’s initial estimated cost of ₹860.63 crore increased by 17% to 90%. Approximately ₹205 crore of this increased cost was attributed to ‘enhanced specifications’, representing 24% of the original bid price. However, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) guidelines mandate a new tender for such increases, which was not followed.
Additionally, work worth approximately ₹42.5 crore in some schools was carried out based on old contracts without proper tendering procedures. The ACB also stated that the appointment of consultants and architects was also done without a transparent process.

CVC Report’s Revelations Raise Political Temperatures

The ACB stated that the CVC’s Chief Technical Examiner (CTE) report highlighted serious violations of CPWD Manual 2014, GFR 2017, and CVC guidelines. However, this report remained suppressed for approximately three years, raising further suspicion. This matter has created a storm in political circles. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has demanded that the ACB investigate the role of then-Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The investigation was initiated based on complaints from BJP leaders Harish Khurana, Kapil Mishra, and Neelkant Bakshi.
The ACB clarified that the investigation is not limited to the two leaders but will also thoroughly investigate the roles of unknown officials, contractors, and others associated with the AAP. The ACB stated that only after uncovering the layers of collusion and conspiracy in the entire matter will the culprits be brought to justice. This case not only involves a scam investigation but also raises questions about the transparency and credibility of the Delhi government school education system. It remains to be seen what conclusions the investigation will reach and what the political and legal consequences will be.

Aam Aadmi Party Calls it a Political Conspiracy

On the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party termed the alleged ₹2,000 crore scam in schools a political conspiracy, denying any wrongdoing. The AAP alleged that when the AAP government was in power in Delhi, the BJP weakened the ACB by stripping it of its powers. Now, this weakened institution is being used against AAP leaders. The AAP alleges that the BJP is targeting AAP leaders to stay in power through lies.

