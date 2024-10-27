Delhi’s AQI falls in the very poor category, morning fog covers the city

AQI crosses 400 in four areas of Delhi In four areas of Delhi, the AQI level has crossed 400. These include Anand Vihar with an AQI of 405, Jahangirpuri with an AQI of 408, Nehru Nagar with an AQI of 405, and Vivek Vihar with an AQI of 403. Apart from this, in most areas of Delhi, the AQI level remained between 300 and 400. These include Alipur with an AQI of 400, Ashok Vihar with an AQI of 384, Aya Nagar with an AQI of 329, Bawana with an AQI of 398, Chandni Chowk with an AQI of 318, Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range with an AQI of 346, and DTU with an AQI of 318.

Such a high AQI Apart from this, in Dwarka Sector 8, the AQI was 339, at IGI Airport it was 324, at ITO it was 361, at Lodhi Road it was 305, at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium it was 370, at Mandir Marg it was 352, at Mundka it was 362, at Narela it was 355, at NSIT Dwarka it was 349, at North Campus DU it was 367, at Okhla Phase 2 it was 347, at Patparganj it was 340, at Punjabi Bagh it was 368, at Pusa it was 325, at Rohini it was 381, at Shadipur it was 343, at Siri Fort it was 332, at Sonia Vihar it was 400, at Sri Aurobindo Marg it was 318, and at Wazirpur it was 392.