National News

Delhi’s AQI falls in the very poor category, morning fog covers the city

On Sunday, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the very poor category, due to which a layer of fog was seen in the morning sky.

New DelhiOct 27, 2024 / 01:55 pm

Patrika Desk

The problem of air pollution in the national capital Delhi has started increasing again with the onset of winter. On Sunday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the very poor category, due to which a layer of fog was seen in the morning sky. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average AQI in Delhi was 352 till 7:30 am on Sunday. Meanwhile, in Faridabad, the AQI was 216, in Gurugram it was 233, in Ghaziabad it was 375, in Greater Noida it was 346, and in Noida, it was 320.

AQI crosses 400 in four areas of Delhi

In four areas of Delhi, the AQI level has crossed 400. These include Anand Vihar with an AQI of 405, Jahangirpuri with an AQI of 408, Nehru Nagar with an AQI of 405, and Vivek Vihar with an AQI of 403. Apart from this, in most areas of Delhi, the AQI level remained between 300 and 400. These include Alipur with an AQI of 400, Ashok Vihar with an AQI of 384, Aya Nagar with an AQI of 329, Bawana with an AQI of 398, Chandni Chowk with an AQI of 318, Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range with an AQI of 346, and DTU with an AQI of 318.

Such a high AQI

Apart from this, in Dwarka Sector 8, the AQI was 339, at IGI Airport it was 324, at ITO it was 361, at Lodhi Road it was 305, at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium it was 370, at Mandir Marg it was 352, at Mundka it was 362, at Narela it was 355, at NSIT Dwarka it was 349, at North Campus DU it was 367, at Okhla Phase 2 it was 347, at Patparganj it was 340, at Punjabi Bagh it was 368, at Pusa it was 325, at Rohini it was 381, at Shadipur it was 343, at Siri Fort it was 332, at Sonia Vihar it was 400, at Sri Aurobindo Marg it was 318, and at Wazirpur it was 392.

AQI between 200-300 in these areas

In three areas of Delhi, the AQI level remained between 200 and 300. These include Dilshad Garden with an AQI of 281, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium with an AQI of 292, and Najafgarh with an AQI of 266. According to the data released by the Central Pollution Control Board, the national capital Delhi is experiencing high AQI levels, which is causing trouble for people to breathe outside, especially for children and the elderly.

