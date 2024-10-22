Delhi’s AQI rises, causing breathing difficulties; government enforces GRAP-2 measures

AQI near 300 The Commission for Air Quality Management has directed the implementation of the second phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi and NCR, considering the increasing air pollution. Directions have also been given to ban diesel generators. GRAP-2 will come into effect from Tuesday at 8 am. Pollution in Delhi-NCR increases with the onset of winter. On Monday, Delhi’s average AQI was around 300.

GRAP’s second phase implemented Considering the deteriorating air quality in Delhi, the second phase of GRAP has been implemented. Under the second phase of GRAP, the use of portable diesel generator sets (DG) with a capacity of less than 19 kW will be banned. They will only be used in emergencies. Diesel generator sets with a capacity of 19 kW to 63 kW, which are not retrofitted or do not run on dual fuel, will only be used for emergency services like hospitals, lifts, etc.