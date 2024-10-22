scriptDelhi’s AQI rises, causing breathing difficulties; government enforces GRAP-2 measures | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Delhi’s AQI rises, causing breathing difficulties; government enforces GRAP-2 measures

Considering the increasing AQI in Delhi, the second phase of GRAP has been implemented. On Monday, Delhi’s average AQI was around 300.

New DelhiOct 22, 2024 / 02:07 pm

Patrika Desk

The air in Delhi is becoming poisonous. Delhi’s air quality (AQI) is deteriorating day by day. Given the situation, it is estimated that if Delhi’s situation remains the same, the conditions may worsen in the coming time. The main reason for this is pollution caused by stubble burning and bad weather.

AQI near 300

The Commission for Air Quality Management has directed the implementation of the second phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi and NCR, considering the increasing air pollution. Directions have also been given to ban diesel generators. GRAP-2 will come into effect from Tuesday at 8 am. Pollution in Delhi-NCR increases with the onset of winter. On Monday, Delhi’s average AQI was around 300.

GRAP’s second phase implemented

Considering the deteriorating air quality in Delhi, the second phase of GRAP has been implemented. Under the second phase of GRAP, the use of portable diesel generator sets (DG) with a capacity of less than 19 kW will be banned. They will only be used in emergencies. Diesel generator sets with a capacity of 19 kW to 63 kW, which are not retrofitted or do not run on dual fuel, will only be used for emergency services like hospitals, lifts, etc.

News / National News / Delhi’s AQI rises, causing breathing difficulties; government enforces GRAP-2 measures

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Delhi Bomb Blast: False Threat to Blow Up CRPF Schools Across the Country

National News

Delhi Bomb Blast: False Threat to Blow Up CRPF Schools Across the Country

in 5 hours

Commonwealth Games 2026: India Faces Major Blow Ahead of Official Announcement

Other Sports

Commonwealth Games 2026: India Faces Major Blow Ahead of Official Announcement

in 2 hours

Bihar Assembly By-elections: BJP Releases List of Star Campaigners, Giriraj Singh- Dilip Jaiswal Among 40 Heavyweights

National News

Bihar Assembly By-elections: BJP Releases List of Star Campaigners, Giriraj Singh- Dilip Jaiswal Among 40 Heavyweights

in 2 hours

Remedies for Cold and Cough: 5 Effective Ways to Get a Good Night’s Sleep After a Cold

Health

Remedies for Cold and Cough: 5 Effective Ways to Get a Good Night’s Sleep After a Cold

in 3 hours

Latest National News

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Notification for 38 seats in the second phase issued, see the full schedule here

National News

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Notification for 38 seats in the second phase issued, see the full schedule here

in 5 hours

Delhi’s AQI rises, causing breathing difficulties; government enforces GRAP-2 measures

National News

Delhi’s AQI rises, causing breathing difficulties; government enforces GRAP-2 measures

in 4 hours

Bihar Assembly By-elections: BJP Releases List of Star Campaigners, Giriraj Singh- Dilip Jaiswal Among 40 Heavyweights

National News

Bihar Assembly By-elections: BJP Releases List of Star Campaigners, Giriraj Singh- Dilip Jaiswal Among 40 Heavyweights

in 2 hours

PM Modi departs for Russia to attend BRICS Summit

National News

PM Modi departs for Russia to attend BRICS Summit

in 2 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.