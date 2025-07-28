Delhi's Polluted Air, Water, and Soil Fuel Cancer Surge: New Study

New Study Links Delhi's Soil and Dust to Cancer Risk: A new study has revealed the presence of toxic elements in the soil and dust accumulated on Delhi's roads, increasing the likelihood of cancer and other serious illnesses. This finding emerged from collaborative research conducted by scientists from Jawaharlal Nehru University and the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia. For this study, soil and dust samples were collected from 33 locations across the capital and analysed at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney. The study found high levels of antimony, a chemical element, in Delhi's soil and dust. Exposure to antimony is considered a potential carcinogenic risk factor. Other research has linked heavy chemical elements found in the soil to cancer and other serious diseases.
According to a report published in the Indian Express, Dr. Manoj Pratap Singh, a lead researcher involved in the study, stated that exposure to the toxic elements found in dust particles and soil poses a higher cancer risk to children. He said, “Based on the current rate of exposure to these toxic elements, we could see over 1.8 lakh cancer cases in men, over 2.1 lakh in women, and over 21,000 in children.”
Dr. Manoj explained that the toxic levels of these chemical elements can enter the human body through the skin, potentially causing various diseases including diabetes and gestational diabetes. Inhaling dust particles can also lead to health problems.
Dr. Singh explained that the high levels of antimony on Delhi's roads are a cause for concern. The continuous use of brakes in vehicles (friction from brake pads) releases this toxic chemical element into the environment as microparticles. The research also revealed that the widespread burning of fossil fuels in the city is contributing to the accumulation of toxic elements. The study also confirmed the presence of the hazardous metal lead. He further stated that the study found the highest concentration of cerium (Ce) in roadside soil and dust. Cerium compounds are used in vehicle catalytic converters for complete fuel combustion and are emitted as microparticles.
Groundwater is a major source of freshwater for irrigation and drinking water in India. It supplies 50% of urban water needs and 85% of rural domestic water needs. Industrialisation, uncontrolled waste disposal, extensive use of pesticides, and other geological activities are polluting freshwater resources. Consumption of such contaminated water poses a threat to the ecosystem and human health, contributing to cancer. Exposure to arsenic, uranium, asbestos, lead, cadmium, radon, and pesticides in drinking water increases the risk of various cancers, including bladder, lung, liver, and kidney cancers.
Animal studies have shown that DDT causes liver tumours. Some human studies suggest a possible link between DDT exposure and cancers like lung cancer and lymphoma, but other research indicates no direct link between DDT and cancer. Indian scientist Gauhar Raza, in his book "From Myths to Science," explains that DDT contains stable chemicals that dissolve in arteries, causing cancer and other serious diseases.