Delhi's Polluted Air, Water, and Soil Fuel Cancer Surge: New Study

New Study Links Delhi's Soil and Dust to Cancer Risk: A new study has revealed the presence of toxic elements in the soil and dust accumulated on Delhi's roads, increasing the likelihood of cancer and other serious illnesses. This finding emerged from collaborative research conducted by scientists from Jawaharlal Nehru University and the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia. For this study, soil and dust samples were collected from 33 locations across the capital and analysed at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney. The study found high levels of antimony, a chemical element, in Delhi's soil and dust. Exposure to antimony is considered a potential carcinogenic risk factor. Other research has linked heavy chemical elements found in the soil to cancer and other serious diseases.