Demand for cancellation of JMM’s registration, says Himanta Biswa: JMM is supporting infiltrators

What did Hemant Biswa Sarma say? Addressing India Block’s complaint, he said that JMM is speaking in favor of “infiltrators”. He said, “The opposition has filed a complaint against me for speaking against infiltrators. This means that JMM is speaking in their favor. Any political party that supports infiltrators and speaks against those who oppose them should have their registration cancelled.” He said that JMM should support him if he speaks against infiltrators, and they should be known as a party that supports infiltrators. “It’s just that they made a mistake earlier, I will request JMM not to make the same mistake again. Reading your letter, it seems like you are speaking on behalf of those who cannot speak against infiltrators.”
Allegation of provocative speech against Biswa India Block has written a letter to the Chief Election Officer of Jharkhand, alleging that BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma delivered “provocative and divisive speeches” during an election rally. The letter states that Sarma targeted Muslim minorities in his speech on November 1 in Sarath, Jharkhand.
Video of the speech goes viral A video of the speech delivered by BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during an election rally in Jharkhand has gone viral. The speech targets Muslim minorities and uses extremely divisive and hateful language, such as “They vote at one place, but our Hindu vote gets divided” and “This government invites infiltrators because a particular community votes for them.” India Block leaders have said that Sarma’s speech is an example of the poisonous language being used by him and his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to create a situation like a civil war and instigate violence in the upcoming assembly elections.