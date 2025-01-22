scriptDenied Exam Over Unpaid Fees, Student Ends Life | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Denied Exam Over Unpaid Fees, Student Ends Life

The child’s family alleges that the school administration prevented her from taking the examination due to outstanding fees.

New DelhiJan 22, 2025 / 09:23 am

Patrika Desk

An eighth-grade student in Surat, Gujarat, committed suicide by hanging herself at home. The child’s family alleges that the school administration prevented her from taking the examination due to outstanding fees. They claim she was subjected to two days of physical and mental harassment, including being made to stand near the bathroom. Distressed by this, she took her own life.
Bhavna (14), daughter of Rajubhai Khatik residing in the Godadara area of Surat, was a student at Adarsh Public School. Rajubhai stated that his daughter was barred from taking the examination before Makar Sankranti due to outstanding fees. She came home crying. He claims he called the school and requested to pay the fees the following month, but she continued to be harassed. It is reported that on Monday, all family members were at a relative’s house when Bhavna hanged herself from a ceiling fan. Upon their return, the family took her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Missing: Principal

Regarding this incident, the school principal stated that they never demand fees directly from students, only informing parents about outstanding payments. They claim the allegations are false and that the student was missing. The state’s Education Minister, Prof. Prafull Panseriya, has assured an investigation into the parents’ allegations.

News / National News / Denied Exam Over Unpaid Fees, Student Ends Life

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Karnataka Road Tragedy: 10 Dead, 15 Injured

National News

Karnataka Road Tragedy: 10 Dead, 15 Injured

in 4 hours

John Bolton: US Should Embrace More H-1B Immigrants

World

John Bolton: US Should Embrace More H-1B Immigrants

in 4 hours

Denied Exam Over Unpaid Fees, Student Ends Life

National News

Denied Exam Over Unpaid Fees, Student Ends Life

in 4 hours

CG Naxal Encounter: 19 Naxals Killed, Drones Monitor Area, Amit Shah Calls it Stern Reply to Naxalism

Crime

CG Naxal Encounter: 19 Naxals Killed, Drones Monitor Area, Amit Shah Calls it Stern Reply to Naxalism

13 hours ago

Latest National News

Denied Exam Over Unpaid Fees, Student Ends Life

National News

Denied Exam Over Unpaid Fees, Student Ends Life

in 4 hours

PM Modi’s Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Visit Date

National News

PM Modi’s Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Visit Date

16 hours ago

Chhattisgarh: 14 Naxalites Killed in Encounter

National News

Chhattisgarh: 14 Naxalites Killed in Encounter

19 hours ago

Kolkata Court Sentences Sanjay Roy to Life Imprisonment in RG Kar Doctor Murder Case

National News

Kolkata Court Sentences Sanjay Roy to Life Imprisonment in RG Kar Doctor Murder Case

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.