Denied Exam Over Unpaid Fees, Student Ends Life

Bhavna (14), daughter of Rajubhai Khatik residing in the Godadara area of Surat, was a student at Adarsh Public School. Rajubhai stated that his daughter was barred from taking the examination before Makar Sankranti due to outstanding fees. She came home crying. He claims he called the school and requested to pay the fees the following month, but she continued to be harassed. It is reported that on Monday, all family members were at a relative’s house when Bhavna hanged herself from a ceiling fan. Upon their return, the family took her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Missing: Principal Regarding this incident, the school principal stated that they never demand fees directly from students, only informing parents about outstanding payments. They claim the allegations are false and that the student was missing. The state’s Education Minister, Prof. Prafull Panseriya, has assured an investigation into the parents’ allegations.