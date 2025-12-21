Dense Fog and Rain Alert: Bitter Cold Grips North India, Orange Alert for UP-Haryana

The weather across the country is showing its colours ahead of Christmas and New Year. Jammu and Kashmir witnessed rain on Sunday. A cold wave is wreaking havoc in many states of the country. Severe cold and dense fog in the plains of North India are increasing people's troubles. According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), dense to very dense fog conditions persist in parts of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, which may continue until the morning of December 21. The pollution level in Delhi-NCR remains between 'very poor' and 'severe', with the AQI recorded between 396 and 438. Meanwhile, under the influence of a Western Disturbance, heavy rain or snowfall is expected in the upper regions of Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh on December 21-22, which could be accompanied by a blizzard. The IMD has issued an alert for these regions for the next 24 hours.