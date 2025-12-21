Dense Fog and Rain Alert: Bitter Cold Grips North India, Orange Alert for UP-Haryana

Dense Fog (Image: Patrika)
The weather across the country is showing its colours ahead of Christmas and New Year. Jammu and Kashmir witnessed rain on Sunday. A cold wave is wreaking havoc in many states of the country. Severe cold and dense fog in the plains of North India are increasing people's troubles. According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), dense to very dense fog conditions persist in parts of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, which may continue until the morning of December 21. The pollution level in Delhi-NCR remains between 'very poor' and 'severe', with the AQI recorded between 396 and 438. Meanwhile, under the influence of a Western Disturbance, heavy rain or snowfall is expected in the upper regions of Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh on December 21-22, which could be accompanied by a blizzard. The IMD has issued an alert for these regions for the next 24 hours.
In the morning, the fog becomes so dense that visibility can drop to less than 50 metres. According to the IMD, dense to very dense fog may prevail during night/morning hours in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana. Fog may also continue in some parts of Delhi, Haryana, and Uttarakhand. Due to this, road, rail, and air traffic are severely affected. Many flights are cancelled or delayed, and trains are running hours late. The IMD has advised vehicle drivers to use fog lights and undertake only essential journeys.
The AQI in Delhi and surrounding areas (Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram) remains between 396 and 438, categorised as 'very poor' to 'severe'. Fog and pollution combine to create smog, making breathing difficult. Children, the elderly, and people suffering from respiratory illnesses should avoid going outdoors. Wearing masks and spending less time outside is essential. Cold winds from the mountains are causing the minimum temperature to hover around 17 degrees Celsius, with Delhi experiencing mist, 80% humidity, and light winds.
According to the IMD, due to a Western Disturbance, heavy rain or snowfall is possible in the upper regions of Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh on December 21-22. This rain could be accompanied by dense fog, further reducing visibility. Snowfall in the hilly areas may intensify the cold in the plains.
According to the Meteorological Department, cold conditions are likely to persist in North India for the next few days. Dense fog will continue in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana until December 21. Relief from this bone-chilling cold in North India is unlikely before the first week of January. The Western Disturbance may increase snowfall in the mountains, which will further intensify the cold in the plains. The IMD has issued temperature and rainfall forecasts for December 2025, but there is no specific rain alert for the plains between December 22-25.
Always check weather and traffic updates before travelling.
Drive at a slow speed and turn on fog lights while driving.
To avoid pollution, stay indoors and use a humidifier.
If you experience any health problems, consult a doctor immediately.
Nevertheless, this weather remains challenging for North India. The IMD is continuously monitoring and issuing alerts. Stay alert and stay safe!
