Deoghar Bus Accident: 18 Kanwariyas Killed

Deoghar Bus Accident: A tragic accident occurred near Jamunia More in Deoghar district, Jharkhand. A bus and a truck collided early this morning. Eighteen Kanwariyas were killed in the accident, while more than 20 others were injured. Jharkhand Police arrived on the scene after receiving information. With the help of locals, the injured were admitted to the hospital.
Locals said the accident was so devastating that the bus was completely wrecked. Nishkant Dubey, the local BJP MP, expressed his grief over the accident. Dubey stated that 18 devotees died due to the collision between the bus and truck during the Kanwar Yatra in the month of Sawan. He prayed that Baba Baidyanath give strength to the families of the deceased.
It should be noted that Deoghar is also known as Baba Dham. Every year during the month of Sawan, lakhs of devotees come to worship Baba Baidyanath, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, and offer holy Ganga water. Deoghar is considered the abode of Gods.