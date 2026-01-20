Karnataka: DGP Suspended After Obscene Video Goes Viral

DGP Ramachandra Rao suspended: Karnataka's DGP Ramachandra Rao has been suspended. Action has been taken against him after his alleged objectionable videos went viral on social media. He was posted as DGP Civil Rights Enforcement. The viral video showed Ramachandra Rao engaging in obscene acts with different women. As soon as the video surfaced, there was a stir in the administration. Considering the seriousness of the matter, CM Siddaramaiah decided to suspend DGP Ramachandra. However, Ramachandra Rao has described the video as completely fake.