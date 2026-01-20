Karnataka: DGP Suspended After Obscene Video Goes Viral

DGP Ramchandra Rao suspended (Photo: IANS)
DGP Ramachandra Rao suspended: Karnataka's DGP Ramachandra Rao has been suspended. Action has been taken against him after his alleged objectionable videos went viral on social media. He was posted as DGP Civil Rights Enforcement. The viral video showed Ramachandra Rao engaging in obscene acts with different women. As soon as the video surfaced, there was a stir in the administration. Considering the seriousness of the matter, CM Siddaramaiah decided to suspend DGP Ramachandra. However, Ramachandra Rao has described the video as completely fake.
Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara expressed surprise over the entire episode. He said that these videos are fabricated. He has nothing to do with it. He also said that in today's times, anyone can be framed with a fake video, and this could be a conspiracy to tarnish his image.
IPS Ramachandra Rao's daughter and actress Ranya Rao has been arrested in a gold smuggling case. She was arrested in March 2025 when she was returning from a trip to Dubai. At that time, 14.8 kg of gold bars were recovered from the actress, valued at Rs 12.56 crore. A large quantity of goods was also recovered from her residence in Bengaluru.
