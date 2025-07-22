President Murmu Accepts Dhankar’s Resignation as Vice President

The resignation, coming on the first day of Parliament's monsoon session, has sparked speculation in political circles. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh described it as unexpected and suggested Dhankhar was about to make some major announcements related to the judiciary. Meanwhile, Congress MP Imran Masood questioned how Dhankhar, active in Parliament throughout the day, “suddenly had to resign within an hour?” Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dube also expressed surprise at the timing, while wishing him well for his health.