President Murmu Accepts Dhankar’s Resignation as Vice President

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns: India's Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, has resigned from his post citing health reasons. His resignation was accepted by President Droupadi Murmu with immediate effect. Dhankhar submitted a letter to President Murmu on Monday (21 July 2025), announcing his resignation under Article 67(a) of the Constitution.
In his letter, Jagdeep Dhankhar stated his intention to prioritise his health and follow medical advice. He expressed gratitude to President Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Council of Ministers for the support received during his tenure. Dhankhar wrote, “It has been a privilege to witness and participate in India's remarkable economic progress and unprecedented development. Serving during this transformative era has been an honour.”
The resignation, coming on the first day of Parliament's monsoon session, has sparked speculation in political circles. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh described it as unexpected and suggested Dhankhar was about to make some major announcements related to the judiciary. Meanwhile, Congress MP Imran Masood questioned how Dhankhar, active in Parliament throughout the day, “suddenly had to resign within an hour?” Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dube also expressed surprise at the timing, while wishing him well for his health.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a post on his X handle about Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, writing: ‘Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has had the opportunity to serve the nation in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. I wish him good health.’
Jagdeep Dhankhar was sworn in as Vice President on 11 August 2022. During his tenure, some of his statements, particularly his comments on the Supreme Court's basic structure doctrine and the National Judicial Appointments Commission, generated controversy. Following his resignation, speculation is rife about his successor. In some political circles, the name of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is being mentioned for the post.