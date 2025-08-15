Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Dhruv Rathee’s Viral Independence Day Wakeboarding Stunt: AI-Generated or Real?

Dhruv Rathee offered Independence Day greetings in a viral video showing him wakeboarding while holding the Indian flag. The video's popularity has sparked debate about whether it's AI-generated or authentic.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 15, 2025

Dhruv Rathee (Image: Social Media)

A video of popular YouTuber and social media influencer Dhruv Rathee has gone massively viral on the internet. The video, titled 'Dhruv Rathee Independence Day Viral Video 2025, shows him celebrating India's 79th Independence Day by wakeboarding while holding the Indian flag. Dressed in a traditional red kurta and white churidar pajama, he seamlessly blends Indian culture with adventure sports. The video garnered over 12 million views within hours of its release. The video shows Dhruv Rathee skillfully wakeboarding while proudly holding the Indian flag. The background music features the song 'Vande Mataram' from the film 'Fighter,' adding an emotional touch to the scene.

Is the Video AI-Generated?

Some social media users have questioned the authenticity of the video, suggesting it might be AI-generated. However, reports indicate that Dhruv Rathee has previously shared wakeboarding videos and has been practicing the sport for the past two years.

Previous Practice Videos Shared

In August 2024, Rathee posted a video showcasing his success in wake-surfing without a rope. Earlier, in September 2023, he shared a practice video showing him learning wake-surfing, with several falls. This suggests the recent video is genuine and a result of his practice.

Video Location: Qatar – One of the World's Safest Countries

Rathee filmed the video in Qatar, ranked the third safest country in the world in the 2025 Numbeo Safety Index. According to the report, Qatar scored 84.6 out of 148 countries. It was also declared the second safest country in 2024.

Comparison with Mark Zuckerberg

Rathee's video is being compared to a viral video of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg celebrating America's Independence Day in 2024 by wakeboarding in a tuxedo, holding a beer and the American flag. That video received over 21 million views.

Dhruv Rathee's Message: Speak Up Against Vote Rigging

Along with the video, Rathee wrote, “Happy Independence Day! We must protect the freedom and democracy that our freedom fighters fought so hard for. Speak up against vote rigging. Jai Hind!” His message transcends mere spectacle, conveying a strong sense of political awareness and social responsibility.

Related Topics

political

political news

Video viral

Viral Video

Published on:

15 Aug 2025 05:10 pm

English News / National News / Dhruv Rathee’s Viral Independence Day Wakeboarding Stunt: AI-Generated or Real?
