Dhruv Rathee’s Viral Independence Day Wakeboarding Stunt: AI-Generated or Real?

A video of popular YouTuber and social media influencer Dhruv Rathee has gone massively viral on the internet. The video, titled 'Dhruv Rathee Independence Day Viral Video 2025, shows him celebrating India's 79th Independence Day by wakeboarding while holding the Indian flag. Dressed in a traditional red kurta and white churidar pajama, he seamlessly blends Indian culture with adventure sports. The video garnered over 12 million views within hours of its release. The video shows Dhruv Rathee skillfully wakeboarding while proudly holding the Indian flag. The background music features the song 'Vande Mataram' from the film 'Fighter,' adding an emotional touch to the scene.