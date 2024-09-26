Diamond worth 60 lakhs seized at IGI Airport, two arrested for smuggling by hiding it in their belts

CISF officials said that during the investigation of his mobile phone and questioning, it was found that his accomplice, M. Anuj Patel Bhagwan, who was also traveling on the same flight, was also carrying diamonds. CISF officials said that with the help of CCTV footage, the passenger was identified and arrested. Upon searching his handbag, around 83 grams of diamonds were found. Later, both passengers were handed over to customs officials along with the seized diamonds worth around 60 lakhs.

Earlier in April, an American woman, Farah Deeko Mohammed, was caught at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport for attempting to bribe a CISF official with smuggled gold. She was on her way to Hyderabad on an Air India connecting flight from Nairobi, Kenya. CISF personnel stopped her before she could board the flight and found five gold bars weighing 50 grams and jewelry worth around 35 lakhs hidden in her undergarments.