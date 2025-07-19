Didn’t make civil services list? UPSC move may help you get good private job

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has launched an initiative to support candidates who narrowly miss final selection in the Civil Services Examination. Under the ‘Public Disclosure Scheme’ (PDS), UPSC has begun sharing information of such candidates – those who cleared the written exam but were not selected in the interview – with private companies. This move is expected to increase the chances of hardworking and qualified candidates finding suitable employment in the private sector.
UPSC conducts ten regular examinations annually, selecting approximately 6,400 candidates for various government services. Despite their hard work, millions of candidates fail to make the final cut. Earlier this year, UPSC launched a portal called ‘Pratibha Setu’. The information includes candidates' names, educational qualifications, and contact numbers. Private companies and other organisations can use the portal to find suitable candidates for their job requirements.
Besides the Civil Services Examination, the portal also includes information on candidates from other UPSC examinations such as Engineering Services, Indian Forest Service, Central Armed Police Forces, Combined Geo-Scientist, and Combined Medical Services examinations. UPSC has ensured that the information is not misused. A UPSC official stated that the information is solely for verifying candidates' qualifications for employment and cannot be used for any other purpose.
Candidates must provide their consent to be included in this scheme. The portal is designed to allow companies to search for candidates based on their qualifications and subject specialisation. If a company requires candidates with a master's degree in engineering or economics, they can easily find such information on the portal.