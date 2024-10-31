Diwali-Chhath: Special arrangements made by the railway for the convenience of passengers, more than 3,500 special trains will run this time

Special arrangements made by the railway for the convenience of passengers Northern Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer further said that we have created holding areas at every station, which are 50% larger than last year. In these holding areas, people can wait for their trains and we have made arrangements for their convenience. We have provided all kinds of facilities, including food and drink stalls, ticketing systems, and screens. Help counters have also been set up.

Platform ticket sales stopped Railway officials said that arrangements have been made to control the crowd on platforms. Platform ticket sales have been stopped at major stations like New Delhi, Old Delhi, Ghaziabad, Anand Vihar, Nizamuddin, and Delhi Sarai Rohilla. Only those with senior citizens or disabled people will be given exemptions. We have also deployed volunteers to help disabled women board their trains. Compared to last year, around 30% more CCTV cameras have been installed for security purposes.

Security has been increased at railway stations They said that the number of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel has been increased by 30-40% compared to last year. This time, separate entry gates have been created for reserved and unreserved passengers to avoid overcrowding. General coaches have also been shifted together to avoid any inconvenience to passengers. 49 additional coaches have been attached to different trains. 123 extra trains are currently running towards the east. Our effort is to provide better arrangements to passengers.