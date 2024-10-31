scriptDiwali-Chhath: Special arrangements made by the railway for the convenience of passengers, more than 3,500 special trains will run this time | Latest News | Patrika News
Diwali-Chhath: Special arrangements made by the railway for the convenience of passengers, more than 3,500 special trains will run this time

Diwali-Chhath Special Trains: Indian Railways is running special trains on the occasion of Diwali and Chhath.

Oct 31, 2024 / 11:16 am

Diwali-Chhath Special Trains: Indian Railways is running special trains on the occasion of Diwali and Chhath. This time, Northern Railway has made special arrangements, informed Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay. Upadhyay said that we have learned from our past experiences and this time we have made more extensive and better arrangements. Last year, we ran over 1,000 special trains, but this time we are running more than 3,500 special trains. Additionally, some more trains will be run on demand.

Special arrangements made by the railway for the convenience of passengers

Northern Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer further said that we have created holding areas at every station, which are 50% larger than last year. In these holding areas, people can wait for their trains and we have made arrangements for their convenience. We have provided all kinds of facilities, including food and drink stalls, ticketing systems, and screens. Help counters have also been set up.

Platform ticket sales stopped

Railway officials said that arrangements have been made to control the crowd on platforms. Platform ticket sales have been stopped at major stations like New Delhi, Old Delhi, Ghaziabad, Anand Vihar, Nizamuddin, and Delhi Sarai Rohilla. Only those with senior citizens or disabled people will be given exemptions. We have also deployed volunteers to help disabled women board their trains. Compared to last year, around 30% more CCTV cameras have been installed for security purposes.
Security has been increased at railway stations

They said that the number of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel has been increased by 30-40% compared to last year. This time, separate entry gates have been created for reserved and unreserved passengers to avoid overcrowding. General coaches have also been shifted together to avoid any inconvenience to passengers. 49 additional coaches have been attached to different trains. 123 extra trains are currently running towards the east. Our effort is to provide better arrangements to passengers.

