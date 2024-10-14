Diwali Gift: Employees’ hard work paid off, company gifted 28 cars, 29 bikes, and Rs 1 lakh for marriage

According to an official, the employees’ hard work and dedication were recognized, and expensive gifts were given to them. There are around 180 employees in the company. The Managing Director of the company, Sridhar Kannan, said, “We wanted to appreciate their tireless efforts in the company’s success. Employees are our biggest asset.”

Proud of Achievements The employees’ contributions were measured based on their performance and the number of years they have worked in the company. The company said, “Our employees have shown extraordinary commitment and dedication. We are proud of their achievements.”