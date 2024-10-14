scriptDiwali Gift: Employees’ hard work paid off, company gifted 28 cars, 29 bikes, and Rs 1 lakh for marriage | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Diwali Gift: Employees’ hard work paid off, company gifted 28 cars, 29 bikes, and Rs 1 lakh for marriage

Diwali Gift: The company has gifted 28 cars, 29 bikes, and Rs 1 lakh for marriage to its employees in recognition of their hard work and dedication.

ChennaiOct 14, 2024 / 10:52 am

Patrika Desk

On Diwali, employees of a company in Chennai were given expensive gifts. Savji Dholakia, a diamond trader from Gujarat, is known for gifting expensive Diwali gifts to his employees. Now, a company in Chennai has also done something similar. The company’s owner has gifted 28 cars and 29 bikes to his employees. The cars include Hyundai, Tata, Maruti Suzuki, and Mercedes Benz. In addition, the employees are also being given Rs 1 lakh for their marriage. Earlier, this amount was Rs 50,000, but it has been increased this year. The company, Team Detailing Solutions, deals in structural steel design and detailing services.
According to an official, the employees’ hard work and dedication were recognized, and expensive gifts were given to them. There are around 180 employees in the company. The Managing Director of the company, Sridhar Kannan, said, “We wanted to appreciate their tireless efforts in the company’s success. Employees are our biggest asset.”

Proud of Achievements

The employees’ contributions were measured based on their performance and the number of years they have worked in the company. The company said, “Our employees have shown extraordinary commitment and dedication. We are proud of their achievements.”

How the Selection is Done

The company selects employees who are highly motivated by gifts. For these employees, buying a car or bike is like a dream come true. Earlier, bikes were also gifted to employees. Two senior employees were gifted cars in 2022.

News / National News / Diwali Gift: Employees’ hard work paid off, company gifted 28 cars, 29 bikes, and Rs 1 lakh for marriage

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rainwater Harvesting: 10 Lakh Structures Set to Be Built to Ensure Rainwater Won’t Go to Waste!

National News

Rainwater Harvesting: 10 Lakh Structures Set to Be Built to Ensure Rainwater Won’t Go to Waste!

in 4 hours

Kolkata Rape Murder Case: Doctors’ indefinite fast continues, junior doctor’s health deteriorates, hospitalised

National News

Kolkata Rape Murder Case: Doctors’ indefinite fast continues, junior doctor’s health deteriorates, hospitalised

in 3 hours

Anti-Drug Action: Delhi-Gujarat Police Recover 518Kg of Cocaine Worth Rs 13,000 Crore

National News

Anti-Drug Action: Delhi-Gujarat Police Recover 518Kg of Cocaine Worth Rs 13,000 Crore

in 3 hours

Rajasthan Central University Embroiled in Controversy Again, Lizard’s Tail Found in Food, Union Minister Says Matter Serious

Special

Rajasthan Central University Embroiled in Controversy Again, Lizard’s Tail Found in Food, Union Minister Says Matter Serious

in 4 hours

Latest National News

Assamese Language: The ‘Assamese’ Language Will be Celebrated as a Classical Language

National News

Assamese Language: The ‘Assamese’ Language Will be Celebrated as a Classical Language

in 5 hours

Diwali Gift: Employees’ hard work paid off, company gifted 28 cars, 29 bikes, and Rs 1 lakh for marriage

National News

Diwali Gift: Employees’ hard work paid off, company gifted 28 cars, 29 bikes, and Rs 1 lakh for marriage

in 5 hours

Anil Vij meets JP Nadda: Know Update About Haryana Politics

National News

Anil Vij meets JP Nadda: Know Update About Haryana Politics

in 5 hours

Bomb threat forces Air India flight from Mumbai to New York to land in Delhi

National News

Bomb threat forces Air India flight from Mumbai to New York to land in Delhi

in 5 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.