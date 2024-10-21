Don’t travel by Air India from 1st to 19th November, Khalistani terrorist gives a big threat

Similar threat Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu had also given a similar threat in November 2023. Pannu had claimed in a video that the name of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport would be changed and it would remain closed on 19th November. He had also advised people not to travel by Air India planes at that time. Several criminal cases have been registered against Pannu by the National Investigation Agency.

Nijjar Massacre Khalistani terrorist Pannu also spewed venom against India in the Nijjar massacre. A video of Pannu surfaced in which he had accepted that he had been in contact with the Justin Trudeau government of Canada for the past two to three years. He had said that he had been providing intelligence information to the Canadian government against India.

India has declared Pannu a terrorist The Home Ministry had declared Gurpatwant Singh Pannu a terrorist in July 2020 on charges of treason and separatism. He leads the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), which is a separatist group demanding a separate Sikh state. India has also banned the SFJ, declaring it an unlawful organization.

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu had also threatened to kill Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and State Police Chief Gaurav Yadav on the occasion of Republic Day this year. He had asked gangsters to unite and attack Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on 26th January.

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannu? Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu’s family originally lived in Nathu Chak village in Punjab, but later settled in Khankot near Amritsar. Pannu’s father Mahinder Singh was the secretary of the Punjab Marketing Board. In the 1990s, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu pursued law studies at Punjab University. He was active in student politics during his college days. Pannu went to the US in 1991-92, where he studied finance at the University of Connecticut and later did his MBA. He worked as a system analyst on Wall Street in New York. However, he remained politically active during this period.