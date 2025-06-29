Double Alert for 13 Rajasthan Districts: Heavy Rain and 30-50 KMPH Winds Expected

Rajasthan Yellow Alert Issued for Eight Districts The meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for 8 districts of Rajasthan. Under this, there is a possibility of thunderstorms, light to moderate rain, and lightning, with strong surface winds in some areas in and around Barmer, Sirohi, Jalore, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Churu, Hanumangarh, and Kota districts. During this time, the wind speed is also expected to be 20-30 KMPH.

Temperature Reaches 41.4 Degrees Celsius in Sri Ganganagar The meteorological department has issued a yellow alert, considering the possibility of rain continuing in many districts of Rajasthan for the next 4 days. On Saturday, the daytime temperature in Sri Ganganagar was recorded at 41.4 degrees Celsius.