Double Alert for 13 Rajasthan Districts: Heavy Rain and 30-50 KMPH Winds Expected

The meteorological department has issued a double alert for 13 districts of Rajasthan. According to the department, rain accompanied by strong winds gusting at 30-50 KMPH is expected shortly.

Jun 29, 2025 / 02:24 pm

Patrika Desk

फाइल फोटो

Rajasthan Rain Alert: The meteorological department has issued a double alert for 13 districts of Rajasthan. An orange alert has been issued for 5 districts of Rajasthan. Under this, there is a possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, light to moderate rain, and heavy rain in one or two spells at different places in and around Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Alwar, Jaipur, and Bharatpur districts. Along with this, strong surface winds are also expected, with speeds likely to reach 30-50 KMPH.

Rajasthan Yellow Alert Issued for Eight Districts

The meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for 8 districts of Rajasthan. Under this, there is a possibility of thunderstorms, light to moderate rain, and lightning, with strong surface winds in some areas in and around Barmer, Sirohi, Jalore, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Churu, Hanumangarh, and Kota districts. During this time, the wind speed is also expected to be 20-30 KMPH.

Temperature Reaches 41.4 Degrees Celsius in Sri Ganganagar

The meteorological department has issued a yellow alert, considering the possibility of rain continuing in many districts of Rajasthan for the next 4 days. On Saturday, the daytime temperature in Sri Ganganagar was recorded at 41.4 degrees Celsius.

155% More Rainfall in Rajasthan

From 1st to 28th June, Rajasthan has received 155% more rainfall than the average. Normal rainfall during this period is 43.3 MM, while a total of 110.3 MM of rain has been recorded so far this season.

