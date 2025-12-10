Double Weather Attack: Cold Wave and Snowfall Warning for Next 7 Days, Severe Cold Expected in These States

In Rajasthan, temperatures have fallen in the mornings and at night over the past few days, increasing the cold. The meteorological department has issued a cold wave warning for many districts of Rajasthan for the next 7 days. Temperatures may drop by 2 degrees Celsius in the next three days, followed by a further drop of 2-4 degrees Celsius in the subsequent four days. This will lead to severe cold in Rajasthan. Dense fog is also expected in many districts in the mornings.