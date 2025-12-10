10 December 2025,

Wednesday

National News

Double Weather Attack: Cold Wave and Snowfall Warning for Next 7 Days, Severe Cold Expected in These States

Cold Wave Warning: The country will now witness a double attack from the weather. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of a cold wave for the next 7 days along with an alert for snowfall.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 10, 2025

Cold wave warning issued by IMD

The effect of winter is increasing. Temperatures have dropped in many states, leading to colder weather. In many states, people are shivering in the mornings and at night. However, sunshine during the day is providing some relief. The cold spell is not expected to subside, and the country will now witness a double whammy of weather phenomena. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning for several states for the next 7 days, along with a snowfall alert.

What will the weather be like in Rajasthan?

In Rajasthan, temperatures have fallen in the mornings and at night over the past few days, increasing the cold. The meteorological department has issued a cold wave warning for many districts of Rajasthan for the next 7 days. Temperatures may drop by 2 degrees Celsius in the next three days, followed by a further drop of 2-4 degrees Celsius in the subsequent four days. This will lead to severe cold in Rajasthan. Dense fog is also expected in many districts in the mornings.

Double Weather Attack in These States

Some states in the country will experience a double weather attack. The meteorological department has issued a cold wave warning along with a snowfall alert for Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand for the next 7 days. This will increase the biting cold.

Cold Wave to Prevail in These States

The meteorological department has issued a cold wave warning for Delhi, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Haryana, Chandigarh, North Interior Karnataka, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha for the next 7 days. This will cause people to shiver. An alert for dense fog in the mornings has also been issued.

Published on:

10 Dec 2025 08:33 am

National News / Double Weather Attack: Cold Wave and Snowfall Warning for Next 7 Days, Severe Cold Expected in These States

