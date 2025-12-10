Double Weather Attack: Cold Wave and Snowfall Warning for Next 7 Days, Severe Cold Expected in These States

The effect of winter is increasing. Temperatures have dropped in many states, leading to colder weather. In many states, people are shivering in the mornings and at night. However, sunshine during the day is providing some relief. The cold spell is not expected to subside, and the country will now witness a double whammy of weather phenomena. In this regard, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave warning for several states for the next 7 days, along with a snowfall alert.
In Rajasthan, temperatures have fallen in the mornings and at night over the past few days, increasing the cold. The meteorological department has issued a cold wave warning for many districts of Rajasthan for the next 7 days. Temperatures may drop by 2 degrees Celsius in the next three days, followed by a further drop of 2-4 degrees Celsius in the subsequent four days. This will lead to severe cold in Rajasthan. Dense fog is also expected in many districts in the mornings.
Some states in the country will experience a double weather attack. The meteorological department has issued a cold wave warning along with a snowfall alert for Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand for the next 7 days. This will increase the biting cold.
The meteorological department has issued a cold wave warning for Delhi, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Haryana, Chandigarh, North Interior Karnataka, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha for the next 7 days. This will cause people to shiver. An alert for dense fog in the mornings has also been issued.
