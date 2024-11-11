scriptDRDO Developed, anti-ship ballistic missiles can destroy warships 1000 km away | DRDO Dev, anti-ship ballistic missiles can destroy warships 1000 km away | Latest News | Patrika News
DRDO Developed, anti-ship ballistic missiles can destroy warships 1000 km away

Anti-ship Ballistic Missile: The Defense Research and Development Organization is expected to test this ballistic missile in the coming days.

Nov 11, 2024

Anti-ship Ballistic Missile: India will soon be able to destroy enemy aircraft carriers 1000 kilometers away. To achieve this capability, preparations are being made to test a new long-range anti-ship ballistic missile in the coming days. Defense sources have stated that this missile, developed by the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), can be launched from both warships and land. This missile system is being developed for the Indian Navy.
India’s army is continuously increasing the number of ballistic missiles in its arsenal. In recent times, the Indian Army and Air Force have ordered ‘Pralay’ ballistic missiles. The number of short and medium-range missiles will also be increased in all three armies. This will give them the capability to withstand long-drawn-out conflicts.
In recent conflicts, ballistic missiles have been used on a large scale, where non-state actors have been seen firing hundreds of ballistic missiles at enemy bases in a single night. The Indian Army has been engaged in conflicts with China on the northern borders, which has a massive rocket force and a vast arsenal of long-range weapons in traditional or non-nuclear roles. The Indian Army has had extensive discussions on the need to build a large organization with a long list of such security challenges to face.

