DRDO Developed, anti-ship ballistic missiles can destroy warships 1000 km away

India’s army is continuously increasing the number of ballistic missiles in its arsenal. In recent times, the Indian Army and Air Force have ordered ‘Pralay’ ballistic missiles. The number of short and medium-range missiles will also be increased in all three armies. This will give them the capability to withstand long-drawn-out conflicts.

In recent conflicts, ballistic missiles have been used on a large scale, where non-state actors have been seen firing hundreds of ballistic missiles at enemy bases in a single night. The Indian Army has been engaged in conflicts with China on the northern borders, which has a massive rocket force and a vast arsenal of long-range weapons in traditional or non-nuclear roles. The Indian Army has had extensive discussions on the need to build a large organization with a long list of such security challenges to face.