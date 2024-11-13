Dreamlike journey awaits MP travellers on Delhi-Mumbai expressway!

These facilities will be available on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been operational in many parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Rajasthan. Traffic has started from Nimthapur Interchange to Chechat. Now, a 269 km route from Chechat to Thandla in Jhabua will be operational. Passengers travelling on this route will not have to wait long for facilities like petrol pumps, restaurants, and others.

Facilities will be available from December An official of the National Highways Authority of India says that preparations have been completed to provide facilities to passengers on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. By the end of the year, i.e., December, all facilities will be available to passengers. Food courts have already been started in Ratlam’s Jawra and Garoth. Fuel stations will also be operational by December.