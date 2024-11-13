Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Although it may take some time for the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to be fully operational, some facilities will be available soon on the fixed route in MP.
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway passing through Madhya Pradesh will now provide a dream-like journey. This is because, although the expressway has started, the facilities like rest houses, food courts, and fuel stations are yet to be operational. Within a month, all facilities will be available to passengers travelling on the expressway.
News / National News / Dreamlike journey awaits MP travellers on Delhi-Mumbai expressway!