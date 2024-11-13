scriptDreamlike journey awaits MP travellers on Delhi-Mumbai expressway! | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Dreamlike journey awaits MP travellers on Delhi-Mumbai expressway!

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Although it may take some time for the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to be fully operational, some facilities will be available soon on the fixed route in MP.

RatlamNov 13, 2024 / 02:23 pm

Patrika Desk

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway passing through Madhya Pradesh will now provide a dream-like journey. This is because, although the expressway has started, the facilities like rest houses, food courts, and fuel stations are yet to be operational. Within a month, all facilities will be available to passengers travelling on the expressway.

These facilities will be available on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been operational in many parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Rajasthan. Traffic has started from Nimthapur Interchange to Chechat. Now, a 269 km route from Chechat to Thandla in Jhabua will be operational. Passengers travelling on this route will not have to wait long for facilities like petrol pumps, restaurants, and others.

Facilities will be available from December

An official of the National Highways Authority of India says that preparations have been completed to provide facilities to passengers on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. By the end of the year, i.e., December, all facilities will be available to passengers. Food courts have already been started in Ratlam’s Jawra and Garoth. Fuel stations will also be operational by December.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will pass through these areas of MP

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will enter the state from Gujarat near the Anas River in Madhya Pradesh’s Meghnagar. It will pass through Thandla, Sailana, Khediy, Shamgarh, and Garoth before entering Rajasthan. This expressway has been connected to the state’s roads through 8 inter-sections.

News / National News / Dreamlike journey awaits MP travellers on Delhi-Mumbai expressway!

