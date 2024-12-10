scriptDrone Found in High-Security Jail Housing 145 Notorious Criminals, Including Bishnoi and Anandpal Gang Members | Drone Found in High-Security Jail Housing 145 Notorious Criminals, Including Bishnoi and Anandpal Gang Members | Latest News | Patrika News
Drone Found in High-Security Jail Housing 145 Notorious Criminals, Including Bishnoi and Anandpal Gang Members

A drone was found in Ajmer High Security Jail.

AjmerDec 10, 2024 / 01:53 pm

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan News: The security of Ajmer’s high-security jail has been breached again. This time, a drone was found inside the jail premises, causing a stir. Although an expert has termed it a ‘baby drone’, the police and security agencies are taking the incident seriously. The drone was found during a morning cleanliness drive near the main wall of the jail. The jail superintendent, Pars Jangid, and the police have started an investigation.
According to information, the jail has over 145 notorious criminals, including members of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Anandpal gangs, who are serving sentences. These include Rohit Rathod, an accused in the Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi case, Nitin Fauji, Sidhu Moosewala, Kanhaiyalal of Udaipur, and Ritik Boxer, an accused in the J-Club firing case.
This is not the first time that a security breach has been reported in the jail. Earlier, mobile phones and SIM cards have been found in the possession of hardcore criminals. Even a conspiracy to commit a murder was hatched from within the jail.
The jail superintendent, Pars Jangid, said that a suspicious drone was found near the main wall of the jail during a cleanliness drive. The Civil Lines police have seized the drone and are investigating.
Rudraprakash Sharma, CO (North) Ajmer, said that the drone was found near the watchtower and the inner wall of the jail. Although no objectionable material was found in it, an investigation is being conducted due to security concerns.
The police investigation found no cameras, surveillance equipment, or objectionable materials on the drone. It is believed the drone was flown from a nearby colony and fell inside the prison premises. No one has yet claimed ownership of the drone found in the jail.

