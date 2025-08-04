4 August 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Drunk Army Officer's Car Hits 30 People; Angry Mob Takes Action

In Nagpur's Ramtek taluka, an army officer, allegedly intoxicated, crashed his car into 25-30 people before the vehicle overturned and plunged into a drain.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 04, 2025

काल्पनिक तस्वीर
Image Source: Patrika

A shocking incident unfolded in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on Sunday evening when a drunk army officer rammed his car into 25-30 people. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm in Ramtek taluka, while the officer, identified as Harshpal Mahadev Waghmare, 40, was driving from Durga Chowk towards Hamlapuri. Waghmare, an officer in the Indian Army, was on a four-day leave and visiting Maharashtra.

    Loss of Control Due to Intoxication

    Waghmare was driving recklessly and lost control of his vehicle due to excessive alcohol consumption. He collided with several people, causing his car to overturn and plunge into a drain. An angry mob pulled the officer from the drain and severely beat him before police arrived, calmed the situation, and took Waghmare into custody.

    Injuries Sustained in the Drain

    Waghmare sustained significant injuries after his car crashed into the drain. When the mob pulled him out, his face was covered in blood. Videos of the incident show people pulling Waghmare in different directions as he tries to escape, but they restrain him and beat him. The police arrived, arrested Waghmare, and took him to a hospital for treatment.

    Share the news:

    Published on:

    04 Aug 2025 02:52 pm

    English News / National News / Drunk Army Officer's Car Hits 30 People; Angry Mob Takes Action
    Play Store

    DOWNLOAD ON

    Play Store

    App Store

    DOWNLOAD ON

    App Store

    TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
    Patrika Site Logo

    Trending Topics

    Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

    Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

    India Vs Eng Test

    Top Categories

    Health

    Bollywood

    National

    Rajasthan

    Madhya Pradesh

    Legal

    Code of Conduct

    About Us

    Privacy Policy

    Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

    This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

    Grievance Policy

    RSS

    Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.