Drunk Army Officer's Car Hits 30 People; Angry Mob Takes Action

A shocking incident unfolded in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on Sunday evening when a drunk army officer rammed his car into 25-30 people. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm in Ramtek taluka, while the officer, identified as Harshpal Mahadev Waghmare, 40, was driving from Durga Chowk towards Hamlapuri. Waghmare, an officer in the Indian Army, was on a four-day leave and visiting Maharashtra.
Waghmare was driving recklessly and lost control of his vehicle due to excessive alcohol consumption. He collided with several people, causing his car to overturn and plunge into a drain. An angry mob pulled the officer from the drain and severely beat him before police arrived, calmed the situation, and took Waghmare into custody.
Waghmare sustained significant injuries after his car crashed into the drain. When the mob pulled him out, his face was covered in blood. Videos of the incident show people pulling Waghmare in different directions as he tries to escape, but they restrain him and beat him. The police arrived, arrested Waghmare, and took him to a hospital for treatment.