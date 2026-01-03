3 January 2026,

Saturday

National News

Drunk Man Climbs Tirupati Temple, Demands Alcohol, Says 'Need 90 ML', Police Astonished!

A man in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, climbed onto a temple while intoxicated and demanded alcohol. He refused to come down until he was given alcohol.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 03, 2026

Image: Patrika

A man in Andhra Pradesh climbed onto the Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati while intoxicated and caused a commotion. He demanded alcohol from the top of the temple and did not come down until he received it.

The man who caused the disturbance by climbing the temple is reportedly from Telangana. This incident has raised questions about the temple's security and crowd management.

Man Enters Temple Evading Security Officials

The man who caused the ruckus has been identified as Kuttadi Tirupati, a resident of Nizamabad district in Telangana. Police stated that he somehow managed to evade the security personnel at the gate and entered the temple premises. The temple visiting hours had already concluded by then.

Eyewitnesses inside the temple reported that the man was heavily intoxicated and behaving erratically. After entering, he climbed the temple walls and reached the 'gopuram' (tower).

There, he attempted to steal a 'kalash' (pot) placed atop the structure, which is considered highly sacred. His actions caused concern among temple authorities and local residents.

Drama Unfolds for Three Hours

Following the escalation of the incident, police and fire brigade teams arrived at the scene. They, along with the temple's security staff, attempted to bring the intoxicated man down. It took the authorities approximately three hours to safely bring him down from the top of the temple.

Officials proceeded with extreme caution, fearing that any lapse in care could result in the man falling or sustaining injuries.

Police reported that the man repeatedly demanded alcohol to come down, specifically asking for a quarter bottle of liquor.

What the Man Said After Coming Down

After considerable effort, he was finally brought down safely. When questioned about his demand for alcohol, he stated that he only wanted a 90 ml bottle.

The intoxicated man was taken into police custody after being brought down. He has been taken to the Tirupati East police station for questioning and legal proceedings.

Police are now investigating how he managed to enter the temple premises despite stringent security arrangements. They are also reviewing CCTV footage as part of a thorough investigation.

Published on:

03 Jan 2026 12:29 pm

English News / National News / Drunk Man Climbs Tirupati Temple, Demands Alcohol, Says 'Need 90 ML', Police Astonished!

