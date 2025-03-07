Dubai's Gold Smuggling: Why the UAE, and How Much Gold Can Travelers Legally Carry?

Price Difference from Dubai? The price of 24-carat gold in Dubai is ₹7,929.85 per gram, while in India it is ₹8,764 per gram, a difference of ₹834.15 (approximately 10%). Making charges in India range from 8-25%, compared to 5-8% in Dubai. Therefore, jewellery purchased in Dubai is approximately 18-20% cheaper overall.

Why is Gold More Expensive in India? In India, gold attracts a 12.5% import duty, 3% GST, and 5% agricultural cess, resulting in a total tax of approximately 20%. In contrast, Dubai has no import duty on gold, and only a 5% VAT applies (which tourists can reclaim), effectively making the tax negligible.

Can Gold be Legally Imported? Yes, gold can be legally imported from Dubai, but the quantity and process are regulated. Indian male passengers can bring up to 20 grams (₹50,000) of jewellery, and female passengers up to 40 grams (₹1,00,000), but not in the form of biscuits, bars, or coins. Passengers returning from abroad after a stay of more than six months can import up to 1 kg of gold by paying customs duty (20-50 grams: 3%, 50-100 grams: 6%, over 100 grams: 10%).

Benefits of Smuggled Gold The primary benefit of smuggled gold is its lower price. The cash transactions involved help launder black money. In India, approximately 25-30% (200-300 tonnes) of gold purchases are made using black money.