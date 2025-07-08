Dubai's Golden Visa: A Game Changer for Indians?

Patrika Explainer: Previously, obtaining a Dubai Golden Visa from India required either purchasing property worth at least AED 2 million (approximately ₹4.66 crore) or making a substantial business investment. However, under the new scheme, any Indian citizen can obtain a lifetime Dubai Golden Visa for a fee of just AED 100,000 (approximately ₹23 lakh), provided they meet the necessary conditions. This scheme has been initially implemented in India and Bangladesh.
The revised Golden Visa now includes professionals such as nurses, teachers, and content creators, expanding its scope beyond entrepreneurs, investors, top students, and specialists. The updated list includes scientists, senior officials, frontline healthcare workers, school and university faculty, and experienced nurses with over 15 years of experience. The new Golden Visa will also be available to YouTubers, podcasters, e-sports players aged 25 and above, luxury yacht owners, and professionals in the maritime industry.
In India, this scheme is being handled by a consultancy firm called the Rayed Group. The Rayed Group will first conduct a background check on each applicant. This includes checks for money laundering, criminal records, and social media activity. It will also assess how the individual can benefit the UAE's economy and society, such as through culture, business, science, startups, or professional services. Following this, the Rayed Group will forward the application to the UAE government, which will make the final decision on whether the visa will be granted.
Individuals wishing to apply for this visa can do so through One Vasco visa service centres in India or online via the Rayed Group's website and call centre. There is no need to travel to Dubai.
This Golden Visa, granted upon nomination, is valid for life. It allows the individual to bring their entire family to Dubai, employ a domestic helper and driver, and engage in any type of business or professional activity. In contrast, property-based Golden Visas expire when the individual sells or divides their property. This is not a concern with the nomination-based visa.
Reports suggest that over 5,000 Indians may apply for this nomination-based Golden Visa in the next three months. This scheme is particularly beneficial for those who wish to live and work permanently in Dubai but were previously unable to afford property or business investments.