Dubai's Golden Visa: A Game Changer for Indians?

In India, this scheme is being handled by a consultancy firm called the Rayed Group. The Rayed Group will first conduct a background check on each applicant. This includes checks for money laundering, criminal records, and social media activity. It will also assess how the individual can benefit the UAE's economy and society, such as through culture, business, science, startups, or professional services. Following this, the Rayed Group will forward the application to the UAE government, which will make the final decision on whether the visa will be granted.